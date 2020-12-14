Meet the Former Aide Accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

Lindsey Boylan is a former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. She wrote a series of posts on Twitter, in which she also accused Cuomo of abusing his “power.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” Boylan wrote on Twitter on December 13, 2020. According to NBC News, Boylan, a Democrat, worked as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.” She wrote on twitter, “This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor.” She has not provided specific details of the claims or evidence to back them up; she has also refused to speak to journalists about what she wrote, including those from the New York Times and other prominent publications.

Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard told NBC New York that the governor, 63, denies the allegations. “There is simply no truth to these claims,” she said.

On December 12, Boylan, 36, shared a news story that reported Cuomo was under consideration for Joe Biden’s Attorney General position, commenting that Cuomo getting that powerful position would be “scary.”

Boylan wrote, “There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control. I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope ⁦@JoeBiden & ⁦⁦@KamalaHarris don’t do this.”

There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control. I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & ⁦⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ don't do this.

1. Boylan Wrote That ‘Not Knowing What to Expect’ Upset Her Most

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.

In her comments on Twitter, Boylan wrote, “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

She added, “I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Muting all "why didn't you leave?" Thanks.

Boylan wrote that she doesn’t want to talk to journalists, adding, “To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigssaid yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this.”

She added, “My first experience of workplace sexual harassment was when my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school. She was so excited to be taken ‘seriously.’ Her bossed isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again.”

Yeah but what if that dude is one of the most powerful men in the country? What if he victimized many, including me, using his lies and power? Don't tell a woman who has seen and been through it all how to be. Muting you.

According to Boylan, “Not all men lie about dumb stuff. My husband wouldn’t. My dad never did. Nor would the men who’ve worked for & with me over a 2 decade career. It takes a certain kind of man to lie so easily. So carelessly. And that’s the kind of man you never want to be alone with. I know.”

She also shared a story about Cuomo keeping an eagle feather and wrote, “This was a completely fabricated story. He made up this memory.”

She also tweeted that working for Cuomo was toxic, writing, “I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!””

2. Boylan Is a Candidate for Manhattan Borough President

I’m running for Manhattan Borough President to create a more equitable, sustainable, and livable city. Although we have many challenges ahead, I know that we can meet those challenges together and create lasting change for our city. Join me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/8Ju22lb25k — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) November 23, 2020

On November 23, Boylan wrote, “I’m running for Manhattan Borough President to create a more equitable, sustainable, and livable city. Although we have many challenges ahead, I know that we can meet those challenges together and create lasting change for our city. Join me on this journey!”

She’s advocated for paid leave for working women, writing, “It’s time that we refashion our system so that it recognizes the needs of working women & caregivers more broadly. As a start, that means #PaidLeaveforAll and universal child care.”

Her campaign website explains, “Lindsey Boylan is running for Manhattan Borough President to create a more equitable, sustainable, and livable city that leaves no New Yorker behind.”

She’s running in the 2021 Democratic primary. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is term-limited.

3. Boylan Calls Herself a Mom & ‘Progressive New Yorker’

Lindsey for Manhattan – Campaign Launch Video

On Twitter, Boylan calls herself a progressive. “Mom. Progressive New Yorker fighting 4 a Livable City. Fmr State Govt Official & Urban Planner. Candidate 4 Manhattan Borough Prez. (She/Her),” she wrote.

According to her campaign website, Boylan “spent almost a decade in urban planning and management, including the oversight of Bryant Park, Herald and Greeley Squares, and pedestrianizing major segments of Broadway Boulevard and several other public spaces in Manhattan.”

She previously served as deputy secretary for Economic Development and Housing for the State of New York, :where she oversaw the state’s chief economic development agency,” the website says. “During her time in government, Lindsey secured millions of dollars for underfunded public housing, led the state’s efforts to provide assistance for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and pushed to enact a $15 minimum wage and Paid Family Leave policy for New Yorkers.”

4. Boylan Is Married to Husband Leroy & Has an MBA

According to her campaign website, Boylan is married to husband Leroy.

“Lindsey previously served on community boards 5 and 7 in Manhattan,” the website says. “She received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College and her MBA from Columbia University. Lindsey is married to her husband LeRoy and together, they are raising their daughter Vivienne.”

5. Boylan, a Democrat, Ran Unsuccessfully Against Congressman Jerrold Nadler

According to NBC New York, Boylan once ran unsuccessful for Congress against U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler in the 2020 Democratic primary.

She lost, receiving 22 percent of the vote. According to NBC, she argued that Nadler wasn’t “progressive enough.”

