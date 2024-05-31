Former Hallmark Star Shares Pregnancy News

A former Hallmark star just announced she was expecting another child. In her announcement, she also revealed the baby’s gender. Mandy Moore, who starred in Hallmark’s 2013 movie “Christmas in Conway,” is expecting her third child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mandy Moore Is Expecting a Girl After Having 2 Sons

On May 31, Moore surprised fans with a revealing Instagram post. The photo showed her two boys holding hands. The older boy wore a shirt with “Big” on it, while her younger son’s shirt said, “Middle.”

In the caption of her post, Moore wrote, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon.” The reference to “Big Three” was a nod to the show “This Is Us,” where Moore played the mother to three.

She added, “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓”

A fan of Moore’s almost immediately commented with a phrase from “This Is Us” that anyone who watched the show would recognize. “‘First came me and Dad said gee. Then came me and Mom said wee. Then came me and we said that’s THREE; BIG 3!’ Congratulations!”

Another “This Is Us” fan noted, “The fact that it’s 2 boys and a girl is just so perfect!!!” In the NBC show, the “Big Three” consisted of one daughter and two sons as well.