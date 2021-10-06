Videos Capture Mansfield Timberview High School Shooting in Arlington, Texas

Videos captured the moments before and after a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Multiple people were shot on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, according to NBCDFW. Police said at a press conference that four people were injured and three were taken to local hospitals. One of the victims had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The suspect fled from the scene, according to police. At a press conference, police identified the suspected gunman as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. Police said he was believed to be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY6260. Arlington Police released a photo of Simpkins:

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The first calls reporting the shooting came in to 911 about 9:30 a.m., police said. The school is located in Arlington, Texas, and is part of the Mansfield Independent School District. Federal agents from the FBI and ATF in Dallas were responding to the school along with local police. The Mansfield ISD issued a statement saying the active shooter situation was under investigation. Arlington Police said on Twitter, “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified.”

Multiple Shots Are Heard in the Video From a Classroom at Timberview High School

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

A video posted on social media by reporter Nerissa Knight shows a classroom inside Timberview High School as the shooting occurred. Multiple shots can be heard as a student says, “Oh s***,” and those in the classroom begin to scramble for safety. At least three shots can be heard before the students start to run.

More shots can be heard in the background of the 9-second video as the students run from their desks. Police said at a press conference that they believe the shooting started after “we believe there was a fight between a student and another individual.” The shooter fled from the scene and is wanted by police. Authorities said at the press conference he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

A Teacher Posted a Photo on Facebook Showing His Classroom Door Barricaded With Desks

Dale Topham, a teacher at Timberview High School, wrote on Facebook, “Shots fired at Timberview HS in Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. Right in the middle of my discussion of the Battle of Yorktown. We are in lockdown. The shots were fired just down the hall from our classroom. Our classroom door is barricaded (see photo).” He added, “UPDATE: According to one of my students, the shooter just ran down the hall past our classroom chasing two girls.”

In another Facebook post, Topham said, “Several shots fired just down the hall from my classroom. Students dove for cover very fast!We are currently in lockdown. Police still looking for shooter.”

Livestream Videos Showed Police & Other First Responders at the High School





Play



Active shooter situation at high school in Arlington, Texas | LiveNOW from FOX Arlington, Texas, police are investigating an active shooter situation at Mansfield Timberview High School. The school is currently on lockdown and it is unclear if there are any injuries. Subscribe to LiveNOW from FOX! youtube.com/livenow?sub_confirmation=1 Where to watch LiveNOW from FOX: livenowfox.com/ Follow us @LiveNOWFOX on Twitter: twitter.com/livenowfox Raw and unfiltered. Watch a non-stop stream… 2021-10-06T15:33:37Z

Livestream videos recorded by media helicopters show dozens of police officers and other first responders outside of the Timberview High School after the shooting. Officers with long guns appeared to be preparing to enter the school while several ambulances and fire trucks were also at the scene.

Arlington Police tweeted, “All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured.”

READ NEXT: TikTok Star Shot & Killed Friend While Playing With Gun: Police