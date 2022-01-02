Raiders vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, January 2 in a big AFC showdown.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Colts online, with the options depending on where you live:

Raiders vs Colts Preview

The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win here, but it could be a tall task. After testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was cleared for this game on New Year’s Day.

Led by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, Indy currently boasts the league’s second-best rushing attack (154.9 yards per game). Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (1,626) and rushing TDs (17), and he’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry, so it’s safe to assume he’ll be featured heavily. Taylor, for one, will be glad to see Wentz back.

“Carson is so dynamic,” the Colts RB said. “He gets us in some situations where there are a lot of other quarterbacks who would probably take a sack. And somehow, some way, he finds a way to get out of those situations and he’s looking downfield, he’s trying to complete the pass, or he’s taking off for the first down. He just adds a new dynamic to this offense, and it’s actually really hard to defend, because if you have a guy who has an arm like he does, but he’s also able to make plays with his legs, it makes us really hard to defend.”

The Raiders have a great deal riding on this game, too. They need to win their remaining two games in order to secure a spot in the postseason, and quarterback Derek Carr says it’s time for his team to make a statement.

“We have two games left against two really good football teams and we need to win them,” Carr said heading up to the Week 17 matchup. “If we do and we get in, I think that would be pretty remarkable. I think that would be pretty amazing. But it falls in line with what our plans were at the beginning of the year and despite all the adversity, to be able to still stare your goals in the face and have an opportunity to obtain them, it’s pretty cool. But none of it matters unless we take care of business on the road here against the Colts.”

Carr leads an offense that’s averaging 367.5 yards and 21.1 points a game — which is the same amount of points the Colts defense is giving up per contest. Las Vegas has won two straight after dropping consecutive games to the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs, first beating the Cleveland Browns, 16-14, before taking down the Denver Broncos, 17-13, Week 16.

The Colts are 2-1 against the Raiders over their last three meetings. Indy won last year, 44-27.