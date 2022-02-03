South Park Season 25 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Long-running satirical cartoon “South Park” is back for its milestone 25th season, which premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "South Park" Season 25 episodes streaming online

‘South Park’ Season 25 Preview





The Emmy-winning animated show “South Park” kicks off its 25th season with “Pajama Day,” which sees the boys going up against PC Principal in a head-to-head battle.

The Comedy Central press release teases:

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny do not get to wear their pajamas to school on the most important day of the year in the season 25 premiere of “South Park,” appropriately titled “Pajama Day.” After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.

These are “South Park’s” first new episodes since 2019, save for a handful of pandemic-themed specials called “The Pandemic Special,” “South ParQ Vaccination Special,” “South Park: Post Covid,” and “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid.”

Six episodes have been announced for season 25; it is unclear at this point if there will be more in the season. But in August 2021, MTV Entertainment Studios announced that the show had been renewed through season 30, taking it into the year 2027.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO -MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount Plus, in a statement. “Franchising marquee content like ‘South Park’ and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

“South Park” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.