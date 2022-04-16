Thomas Hayes Mayo Death: Oxford, MS Student Dies at 21

Thomas Hayes Mayo was a 21-year-old University of Mississippi student who died on April 14, 2022, in Oxford, Mississippi. Tributes flowed for Mayo, describing his “genuine interest in people” and memorable smile.

A friend wrote on Facebook, “Nooooo, THOMASSS 😭😭😭😭 such a sweet and bright soul!!! RIP my fren 🕊❤️”

The Waller Funeral Home in Oxford is handling the death, revealing that Mayo passed away on April 14, 2022, in Oxford, Mississippi. How did Thomas Hayes Mayo die? A cause of death for Thomas Mayo was not given. Heavy has reached out to the Lafayette County coroner in Mississippi to obtain the cause of death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mayo’s Obituary Describes His ‘Amazing Smile’ & How He ‘Saw Good Everywhere & in Everybody’

According to the funeral home’s obituary, Mayo was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 2, 2001, and “was a junior at the University of Mississippi and a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.”

“The youngest of four children, Thomas never wanted for or shied from attention. He loved his family, his friends, and life. Thomas never met a stranger. His amazing smile and genuine interest in people broke down all barriers. He seldom uttered negative words or thoughts about anyone. He saw good everywhere and in everybody,” the obituary notes.

“Thomas is survived by his parents, Cal and Caroline Mayo of Oxford; his sister Virginia Coan and her husband Fletcher, along with his nephew and namesake, Hayes Fletcher Coan, of Atlanta, Georgia; his brother William Mayo and his wife Caroline of Atlanta, Georgia; and his sister Callie Mayo and her fiancé Quinn McCarthy of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by his grandmother, Stella Salmon of Oxford. Thomas was loved by and loved in return his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thomas also leaves his girlfriend, Georgia Hippe, of Atlanta, Georgia, and other friends too numerous to list.”

The obituary suggests: “Contributions in Thomas’ memory may be made to the William Magee Center at the University of Mississippi or the James and Sandra Mayo Scholarship Endowment at the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 113 S. 9th Street, Oxford, MS 38655.”

Mayo Went to Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi

On Facebook, Mayo wrote that he went to Oxford High School and lived and was from Oxford, Mississippi. He was a runner in the class of 2019 in high school. His most recent post was on April 12, 2022, about Ole Miss fraternity and sorority life.

A woman posted about the death on the Facebook page of First Baptist Church of Louisville, Mississippi, writing, “Please pray for Cal Mayo and his family in the death of his son on Thursday, April 14th. Cal grew up in our church family.”

People posted tributes on Facebook in the comment thread of the funeral home’s post. Here are some of them:

“So extremely heartbroken for this precious family. Watching Thomas grow up in my chair was always a joy. Those sweet sweet eyes and curls. You will be missed and grieved for Thomas Mayo.”

“So heartbreaking. Prayers for those who knew him.”

“Sure hate this for the Mayo family. Some of the finest folks in Oxford! Prayers , condolence and comfort for the family during this tragic time🙏🙏🙏😪”

“Such devastating news. Such a wonderful young man and family! Praying hard for piece and comfort for his family and friends. My heart breaks for Cal and Caroline.”

“So heartbreaking!!💔 He always had the biggest smile. Sending our love and prayers!!”

