US Open Golf 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 120th U.S. Open kicks off Thursday, June 17, and will wrap up on Sunday, June 20 at the historic South Course of Torrey Pines in San Diego.

TV coverage will be split between the Golf Channel and NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 US Open:

US Open 2021 Preview

Recent PGA Champ Phil Mickelson be competing for the career grand slam, while Bryson DeChambeau, who won the Open last year, will be looking to repeat. No. 3 overall player in the world, Jon Rahm, is the favorite to win, however, making this year’s open an intriguing one sure to be full of drama.

One interesting thing to note: Whoever starts out hot may not necessarily finish that way. Per the U.S. Open’s official website, over the last 50 years, a higher percentage of U.S. Open champions have been outside the top 20 after Round 1 (20%) than have held the lead or been tied for the lead (18%).

Many of the favorites, including Rahm, have been practicing on the course this week in an attempt to get used to the greens and quirks of Torrey Pines.

“I played the back nine yesterday. Still early in the week, obviously. I’ll play the front nine today. But it’s not a golf course that I haven’t played before; that’s the good news about it. Tee to green, it doesn’t change,” Rahm said. “A little bit more relaxed around here, just trying to get the touch around the greens, feel the speed of the greens, the firmness of the greens, and the thickness of the rough, which it is a little bit more severe than we’re used to playing early in the year. Overall, happy to be here and comfortable. I’ve played good here in the past, and hopefully I can keep up the good play.”

“It’s been good,” 2017 and 2018 course winner Brooks Koepka said. “Obviously, it was nice getting to play this course earlier in the year, just kind of have a refresher on it. I like the place. It’s obviously very difficult. The fairways are a lot firmer than what you’re used to seeing in February or January, whenever we come. The rough’s thick, so if you don’t hit the fairways, you’re going to be in trouble. It will be interesting to see. The greens are a little bit firmer. You’ve got to be a good ball striker and good putter around here. It will be a good test.”

2021 U.S. Open course info:

Course: Torrey Pines South

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,643

Greens: Poa

Here’s a list of the top 20 competitors ranked in order of odds to win:

Jon Rahm 10-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rory McIlroy 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Will Zalatoris 40-1

Paul Casey 45-1

