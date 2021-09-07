Waffle House Fight: Atlanta Area Video Goes Viral

A fight at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia, is the subject of a viral video.

The video was shared by the Twitter page, ATL Uncensored, sending it viral. The video shows two women arguing with a man in a red shirt, who is sitting at the counter of the Waffle House as other people laugh. Then, an employee grabs and tries to drag the man in the red shirt out of the restaurant, but he punches the employee and an all-out brawl erupts. It’s not clear what provoked the argument.

You can watch the video below. “All I’m going to say is the fights at Waffle House are way better than the boxing matches I’ve seen on TV lately,” wrote one Twitter user.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Has Racked Up Millions of Views

Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt 🧇 pic.twitter.com/Zxi2Wpd2Ew — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 5, 2021

The video has had 2.9 million views. “Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt,” ATL Uncensored wrote with the video, which started by focusing on a plate of food. Heavy has reached out to Waffle House public relations for comment, and it will be added to this story if received.

Waffle House has several locations on Buford Highway. Atlanta police say the Waffle House in question was not in their jurisdiction, according to The New York Post.

“AFTER THIS, IT WAS ALL WAFFLE HOUSE,” the site wrote, sharing a video in slow motion of a fight between a Waffle House employee and customer. You can watch the video later in this article.

AFTER THIS, IT WAS ALL WAFFLE HOUSE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z8R6uprIur — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) September 6, 2021

The video was also shared by @Markus.effin.prime on Instagram. “All Waffle House employees got hand,” that post read.

People responded to the ATL Uncensored tweet with comments of their own. Here are some of them:

“When stuff like this happen why don’t y’all just take the whole plate and leave.”

“Never fight a restaurant employee in a restaurant. Them floors is slippery and the employee got that Shoes For Crews super grip.”

Waffle House job interview be like … pic.twitter.com/6YYAo4Kddc — Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) September 6, 2021

A man joked, “I went to a Waffle House interview once and fought a manager. Beat his a** they called me for a 2nd interview. They brought 2 dudes that were 6’6” bout 250lbs…..I start on Friday.”

“The worker did that because people was watching. No way in hell you suppose to escort someone out like that.”

“He needs to be a bouncer. Not a Waffle House employee.”

Memes and jokes about the Waffle House fight flew on Twitter.

I’ve never seen a Waffle House employee lose a fight that’s all I’m saying pic.twitter.com/IQ3yYsbcG3 — RV (@Gods__key) September 6, 2021

“No civilian should ever attempt to fight a Waffle House cook,” a man wrote.

Fights Have Broken Out at Waffle House Restaurants Around the Country Before

There are plenty of examples of fights and violence occurring at Waffle House restaurants throughout the country. A brawl broke out in 2020 at a Waffle House, and it was also captured on video, according to Fox News. That video also had millions of views.

People on Twitter shared videos of older Waffle House fights.

I remember this fight at Waffle House too 💀 pic.twitter.com/CMz8BIG9Rr — GoodNightHarlem🎙 (@GoodNightHarlem) September 6, 2021

In 2020, a man was accused of opening fire at a Waffle House after being told to wear a mask. In 2018, there was a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee. In 2019, two Waffle House employees fought in South Carolina.

