Washington D.C. Active Shooter Video Appears to Capture Gunfire

Three people were shot in an active shooter situation in Washington D.C., police said in a news conference on April 22, 2022.

Video emerged showing what appeared to be shooting from the gunman’s perspective, with a red target in the middle of the screen as gunfire erupted out of a window near a school. Here’s the video, although police said they are still working to authenticate it. It can also be found here. Two of the victims, adults, are in critical but stable condition, police said in the news conference. A juvenile is in stable condition with a minor gunshot wound. Police believe some vehicles were damaged. They don’t know whether there are any relationships between those three victims.

The suspect or suspects are at large, and police do not have a motive yet.

Alert Page, Inc., reported it on Twitter as, “WASHINGTON DC | *ACTIVE SHOOTER* | 4101 CONNECTICUT AVE NW | PD REPORTING SOMEONE SHOOTING FROM BUILDING ACROSS FROM THE EDMUND BURKE SCHOOL | FIRE & EMS NOW BEING REQUESTED #BREAKING.”

Witnesses described a barrage of gunfire. One witness described five shots and then they stopped, and then five more, and then five more yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Aren’t Sure What the Motive Is or Who the Suspect Is

At 3:20 p.m. on April 22, 2022, Washington D.C. police responded to the scene, they said in the news conference. Police said they were conducting a search for a suspect or suspects. They were asking the public to stay away from the area.

It’s a very “early point in our investigation,” authorities said in the news conference.

They said they are still trying to figure out a motive as well as what exactly transpired.

4:18 PM Update: The location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. Police are in the area conducting active sweeps. Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place. Media staging will be at Connecticut Ave. and Porter Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

Asked by a reporter if the police had recovered a tripod connected to the shooter, police did not confirm or deny the account. They said several people ran from the area, so they conducted witness interviews with them.

Police said that those people would be released if they were determined not to be linked to the shooting.

Police lead out a man in custody at #activeshooter situation in NW DC pic.twitter.com/OemDtfL6W3 — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) April 22, 2022

No officers were injured during the incident.

There’s information on social media about the shooting, but police said they had not been able to verify yet whether it was related to the incident. Police said some buildings in the area are large and were taking time to go through. The Secret Service, the FBI, and other agencies were assisting with the investigation.

Police Were Conducting ‘Active Sweeps’

The Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose. Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice. — University of DC (@udc_edu) April 22, 2022

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department wrote on Twitter: “MPD is responding to the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW for the report of at least 2 shooting victims. There is a large police presence in the area. Updates will follow.”

They later updated, “4:18 PM Update: The location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. Police are in the area conducting active sweeps. Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place.”

Residents led out of #activeshooter situation in upper NW DC by police pic.twitter.com/GRNIs0P2EY — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) April 22, 2022

“The Van Ness campus is on lockdown. Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose. Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice,” University DC tweeted.

