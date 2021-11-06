Where to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Football 2021

Coastal Carolina (7-1) looks to keep its path to the Sun Belt Conference title clear in facing Georgia Southern (2-6) on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Preview

Appalachian State spoiled Coastal Carolina’s chances of another 2020-like run when the Chanticleers captured the nation’s attention.

Instead, the Chanticleers have a potential Sun Belt Conference and upper echelon bowl game in front of them if they win out. Those quests continue with a Georgia Southern team that dropped three straight.

The Eagles played two of those teams close, falling 27-24 to Troy on Oct. 9 and 21-14 to Georgia State on Oct. 30. The Chanticleers, meanwhile, rebounded from the 30-27 loss to the Mountaineers on Oct. 20 and beat Troy 35-28 on Oct. 28.

Quarterback Grayson McCall leads the Chanticleers offense with 2,063 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, a 73.4% completion rate, and just two interceptions thus far. He also has three rushing touchdowns, but he doesn’t gain a ton of yards on carries — averaging 2.5 yards on 54 attempts.

Jaivon Heiligh and Isaiah Likely give McCall a potent one-two punch at receiver. Heiligh leads the Chanticleers with 40 catches for 792 yards and five touchdowns. Likely has 34 receptions, 609 yards, and eight touchdown grabs.

Coastal Carolina also runs the ball well with Reese White and Sherman Jones carrying the load. White has 516 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones has 528 yards and eight touchdowns.

Georgia Southern’s defense hasn’t held a team under 20 points this season, and the Eagles give up 479.9 yards per game. Justin Ellis and C.J. Wright lead the pass rush with 4.5 sacks apiece.

Offensively, the Eagles average 375.6 yards per game led by its ground attack. Logan Wright leads all ball carriers with 649 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Justin Tomlin has 162 yards and two touchdowns in addition to throwing for 786 yards and a touchdown.

It hasn’t always been pretty for Tomlin, who has seven interceptions this season. Cam Ransom has also seen time under center with 305 yards passing and a touchdown. Ransom averages 3.4 yards per carry, too.

Coastal Carolina holds its opponents to 332.8 yards per game, and the Chanticleers have allowed only one opponent to reach 30 points this season. Jeffrey Gunter leads the pass rush with 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 26 tackles, including 7.5 for loss.

Georgia Southern notably hired former USC head coach Clay Helton as the new head coach this week after Chad Lunsford got fired early in the season.