All Aboard the Cooper Flagg Hype Train as Mavericks Star Draws LeBron Comparisons

The Cooper Flagg hype train is picking up steam. The 19-year-old phenom is off to a terrific start to his sophomore season in the NBA and is drawing praise from across the basketball world.

On the latest episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was effusive in his praise of Flagg.

“Cooper Flagg’s a better defender than LeBron at 19. Cooper Flagg’s got a better fundamental jump shot at 19. Cooper Flagg is more positionally versatile defensively at age 19,” Windhorst said.

You can watch the full clip here, via @TheNBABase:

The conversation came in response to Flagg’s most recent game against the Miami Heat. Flagg scored 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting, dished out 11 assists, grabbed six rebounds, blocked five shots, recorded three steals and had the game-sealing layup in the Mavericks‘ 113-109 win.

According to the NBA, Flagg became the first teenager in league history to record at least 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.

StatMuse also posted an eye-popping graphic featuring a Venn diagram of NBA players averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, along with at least two steals.

Some players meet one of those thresholds, and a few meet two. Flagg, however, is the only player averaging all three statistical benchmarks.

Flagg is establishing himself as one of the most versatile players in the league. He impacts the game in virtually every facet, and his defensive instincts and prowess, paired with his athleticism, make him a force even on nights when his shot isn’t falling.

Bill Simmons also joined in on the Cooper Flagg praise after his most recent feat, calling him a “top 15-20 player in the league.”

Unlike some NBA players who rack up empty-calorie statistics, Flagg’s impact on both ends of the floor makes him a winning player. As Simmons said in the clip, “My overreaction would be, I’m not sure it’s possible for him to be on an under-.500 team anymore.”

The Mavericks are 2-2 to start the 2026-27 season and have several players who surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Some of those players remain from the Luka Dončić era, leaving the front office with decisions to make about the roster’s long-term direction.

Kyrie Irving, 34, is coming off a torn ACL and has a $42.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season. P.J. Washington, 28, could be an intriguing wing option for contenders. He signed a four-year, $88.8 million contract extension in September 2025, a very trade-friendly contract averaging $22.2 million annually. Daniel Gafford, also 28, could be another veteran trade candidate after signing a three-year, $54.4 million contract extension in July 2025.

All contract information is according to Spotrac.

The Western Conference once looked like an overwhelming obstacle for Dallas in its pursuit of a playoff spot. However, injuries across the conference, combined with Flagg’s emergence, have made a postseason berth a more realistic possibility.

The Mavericks are operating under new leadership, with president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz facing some difficult decisions.

Does Flagg’s rapid ascent force the front office to accelerate its usual rebuilding timeline? Are there available options that could make Dallas younger around its emerging star without completely sacrificing its ability to win now?

When a team has an MVP-caliber player at its center, the pressure to build a contender increases. For the Mavericks, Flagg’s emergence may have changed the timeline, and the front office must now decide how quickly to capitalize on it.