Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Gets Clear Message from Tee Higgins After Slow Start

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a weird start to their 2026 campaign. While they’re looking mostly like a playoff team, they’re still sorting out some self-inflicted mistakes.

In some good news, WR Tee Higgins is off to a great start. Through five games, Higgins has totaled 27 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown. His season-best thus far was certainly in Week 4, when he put up 11-for-157 on the Jaguars.

For Ja’Marr Chase, it’s not as simple. While Chase does have three more scores than Higgins, the yardage doesn’t compare. He has the same number of receptions as Higgins at 27, but only has 289 yards. While solid, for Ja’Marr Chase, that’s very disappointing.

The Bengals are certainly at their best when Ja’Marr Chase is on, and that hasn’t happened yet. Perhaps it’s a positive, as the team is still winning games without having to rely heavily on him.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins sent Ja’Marr Chase a clear message amid the slow start.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Predicts Ja’Marr Chase to ‘Get it Going’

After the Bengals’ Thursday practice, Higgins made his expectations of Chase quite clear.

“He’s going to get it going. You best believe that. It’s coming. I’ve just got a feeling.”

Tee Higgins sure is confident that Chase will eventually pick up the production. It’s safe to assume that the rest of the Bengals are too. The most important factor is, outside of Chase’s health, the health of Joe Burrow. Sure, Chase can still put up stats with other QBs, but it doesn’t mean as much and isn’t as consistent without Burrow.

It’s not rocket science to realize that the Bengals’ best chances at a championship, let alone accolades for Ja’Marr Chase, begin and end with the availability of Joe Burrow.

Ja’Marr Chase Explains Why The Numbers Aren’t There Yet

As Bengals writer Geoff Hobson explains, Ja’Marr Chase is currently not even on place for 1,000 yards. Chase explained what he believes is the reason.

“I haven’t had a 100- yard game yet. I think that’s a really big key to why I’m so low. But I’m getting good opportunities. Defenses are changing looks, and there haven’t been too many downfield passes for me to make the 100 yards. But still, they’re using me in a good way.”

Next up for the Bengals, it’s the Baltimore Ravens in an important divisional showdown. Chase is somewhat of a “Raven Killer,” as his stats against Baltimore speak for themselves.

In 10 career games against them, Chase has racked up 75 catches for 1,204 yards and 8 touchdowns. The Bengals will need a good performance from him against the Ravens, as this matchup will have ripple effects all over the AFC North.