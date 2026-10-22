Lamar Jackson Gets Encouraging Injury Update Ahead of Bengals Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals received a major update on the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was spotted in uniform at the start of Thursday’s practice. This marks a notable change to yesterday’s report. Jackson was not spotted during the media portion of practice and received a “limited” participation status.

Jackson has missed Baltimore’s last two games, leaving backup Tyler Huntley to lead the Ravens offense.

But with Jackson returning to the practice field, Cincinnati could be getting ready to face the two-time NFL MVP.

His availability for Sunday’s AFC North showdown remains uncertain, but the Bengals have another reason to prepare for the possibility of Jackson returning.

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Ahead of Bengals Game

Jackson’s presence at Thursday’s practice marks another development in a complicated recovery process.

The Ravens quarterback suffered an ankle injury during Baltimore’s October 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

He subsequently missed games against the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, with Huntley taking over the starting role.

Wednesday initially appeared to bring more uncertainty.

Hensley and other reporters observed that Jackson was not present during the early portion of practice. Huntley and Joe Fagnano were the quarterbacks warming up.

However, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter later clarified that Jackson had participated in some capacity.

“Lamar was actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today,” Minter said Wednesday.

The Ravens officially listed Jackson as a limited participant on their initial injury report.

Now, Thursday’s practice sighting provides another indication that Jackson is progressing toward a possible return.

It will be worth checking the injury report to see what his actual designation is after practice. For now, it appears that he is progressing in his rehab, though the Ravens have not clarified a return date.

Bengals Could Face Tough Challenge if Jackson Returns

For Cincinnati, the difference between preparing for Jackson and Huntley is substantial.

Jackson is one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks, capable of extending plays with his legs while challenging defenses through the air.

His mobility creates another element for defensive coordinator Al Golden to account for, particularly when opposing defenders struggle to contain him outside the pocket.

Through four appearances in 2026, Jackson has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

He has also contributed 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Huntley has provided Baltimore with a veteran option while Jackson has recovered.

The Ravens managed a comeback victory against Atlanta without their starter, but their offense struggled during a 13-10 loss to Cleveland last Sunday.

Baltimore enters Sunday’s divisional matchup at 4-2, looking to rebound from that defeat.

For the Bengals, Sunday’s game represents an important opportunity in a competitive AFC North.

Cincinnati has already spent the week preparing for a Ravens team that could feature either quarterback.

Jackson’s return would present a different challenge, although his ability to move effectively on the injured ankle would remain an important consideration.

The Ravens have not confirmed whether Jackson will be available Sunday.

With another practice scheduled for Friday and an official game designation still to come, Cincinnati may have to continue preparing for both possibilities until much closer to kickoff.