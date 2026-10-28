Bills Get Good News on Key Wide Receiver After Season-Ending Injury

The Buffalo Bills could soon be getting a key member of their offense back.

The team on Wednesday announced that they opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who had been recovering from a torn ACL. Shavers played an important role on both offense and special teams last season, and could give the Bills a boost in the second half of the NFL season.

Joe Brady Praises Tyrell Shavers

Bills head coach Joe Brady shared some good news on Shavers on Wednesday, saying he had been doing “outstanding” in his rehab process.

“You talk about a guy like Tyrell Shavers — he is what you want to build your team around, the personality, the mindset,” Brady said. Shavers was able to return to practice on Wednesday and had a normal practice jersey, allowing him to go at full speed through drills and take contact. “[Shavers] doesn’t care about anything besides us doing whatever he can do to help us win. And I’m excited for him. It’s been a long time coming to get to go play football again,” Brady said. The team’s decision came just a day after Shavers’ agent, Paul DeRousselle, shared a cryptic post that seemed to hint at an imminent return. DeRousselle shared an image of Shavers running onto the field before a game, and Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot added that the Bills were expected to activate him soon.

“Tyrell Shavers is going to be the #Bills’ post-trade deadline addition to the WR room and it’s going to be exactly what the team needs,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “No exact timeline yet on his return, but a source close to the receiver told me ‘sooner rather than later.’ “

A former member of the practice squad who played his way onto the active roster, Shavers made 15 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown last season, also playing on special teams units.