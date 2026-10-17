Alabama Loses Key Starter Ahead of Ranked Clash With Tennessee

Alabama will enter its matchup with Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday a little shorthanded, and the Crimson Tide received more bad news on Friday night.

According to the SEC’s injury report, center Racin Delgatty was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Alabama listed Delgatty as doubtful for Thursday, so it’s not surprising he won’t be available.

Delgatty suffered a lower-body injury in the Week 6 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and head coach Kalen DeBoer updated his status on Monday.

“Just with his lower-body injury, lower leg injury, just continue to evaluate him and kind of see where he’s at in the days ahead,” DeBoer said, via 247 Sports. “So obviously, he’ll be pretty sore and kind of working through things and limited for sure early in the week. We’ll certainly get some reps with other guys, and in particular probably Mal Waldrep, Casey Poe, guys like that.”

Who Else Is on the Alabama Injury Report

Here is a list of other Alabama football players who made the Friday injury report, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

LB Justin Hill (probable)

TE Josh Ford (questionable)

C Racin Delgatty (out)

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams (out)

LB Desmond Umeozulu (out)

LB Cayden Jones (out)

DB Nick Sherman (out)

DL Jeremiah Beaman (out)

DL Terrance Green (out)

Alabama Will be Missing Ryan Coleman-Williams

The Crimson Tide will be down one of its best wide receivers on Saturday: Ryan Coleman-Williams. Coleman-Williams suffered a leg injury in the first half against Georgia and returned, but later sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

“Has got a couple things going on,” DeBoer said on Monday. “Got to work through an injury with knee that’s been kind of going on. We’ll deal with that. Got the head issue, as well. Gonna address that, even the lower extremity there, this week. Pretty good chance we wouldn’t have him here this weekend. Probably be week-to-week after that.”

Coleman-Williams has 23 receptions for 416 yards and four scores on the season.

Alabama may be considering giving Coleman-Williams a few weeks off. After the Crimson Tide plays Tennessee, they will host Texas A&M before entering a bye week. This could give Coleman-Williams a three-week break before Alabama faces LSU on Nov. 7.