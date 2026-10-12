Alabama Gives Worrying Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams, Casting Doubt on Availability vs. No. 14 Tennessee

This weekend, the third Saturday in October, No. 6 Alabama travels to Neyland Stadium to play No. 14 Tennessee. And the Crimson Tide might be without one of their best players.

Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams suffered a few injuries against Georgia. The issue began at the end of the first half when he hurt his leg. He returned briefly but ultimately left the game in the fourth quarter with a head injury and did not return.

Coleman-Williams Could Miss the Tennessee Game

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters on Monday that there is a good chance Coleman-Williams won’t play against Tennessee.

“Has got a couple things going on,” DeBoer said, via Bama247’s Mike Rodak. “Got to work through an injury with knee that’s been kind of going on. We’ll deal with that. Got the head issue, as well. Gonna address that, even the lower extremity there, this week. Pretty good chance we wouldn’t have him here this weekend. Probably be week-to-week after that.”

Coleman-Williams caught three passes for 39 yards in the Week 6 loss to Georgia, bringing his season totals to 23 receptions for 416 yards and four scores.

Alabama has two more games before its bye week on Halloween weekend. The Crimson Tide will need to get through Tennessee and Texas A&M. After the bye, Coleman Williams could return for the Nov. 7 road game at LSU, provided he doesn’t return against the Aggies in Week 8.