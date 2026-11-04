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Alabama Dealt Surprising News Days Before SEC Showdown vs. LSU

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College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential: Alabama v Indiana
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PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Alabama received some surprisingly good news just days before the Crimson Tide takes on LSU. The initial College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and Alabama did much better than many projections indicated.

Despite the team’s two losses, Alabama sits at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Bama is a full eight spots ahead of No. 13 Tennessee despite losing to the Vols earlier this season.

The CFP rankings sparked outrage among some fans and media members alike who are questioning Alabama’s resume.

“This committee is the worst, most non-sensical one yet,” CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell noted in a November 3, message on X.

“Alabama and Tennessee are both 6-2. Tennessee beat Bama 26-10. Completely dominated them. Tennessee’s two losses are by a FG or less,” Kanell continued.

“Bama is ranked #5. Tennessee is ranked #13.”

Alabama has a chance to climb even higher in the College Football Playoff rankings with a win at No. 14 LSU this weekend.

Alabama Is Receiving Backlash for No. 5 Ranking in College Football Playoff

Texas A&M v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 24: Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks downfield for a receiver during the second quarter of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Others chimed in with similar responses to Alabama’s status in the CFP rankings. Things should get clearer after Alabama’s upcoming matchup against LSU.

“The College Football Playoff selection committee has Alabama ranked No. 5,” 680 the Fan’s Barrett Sallee remarked.

“That begs the question … have they actually watched Alabama play???”

Some analysts are pointing to Alabama’s two recent losses as a major reason why the Crimson Tide should potentially be ranked lower.

“This is insane. Alabama has the same record as Tennessee and lost by 16 just a couple of weeks ago to the Vols and they are 8 spots above Tennessee,” Sport and State’s Clay Travis noted on X.

Alabama vs. LSU: The Tigers Are 5-Point Favorites Against Bama in the College Football Odds

LSU v Alabama
GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 08: The LSU Tigers line up against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A win over LSU would go a long way in quieting some of the questions about Alabama’s high ranking. The college football odds continue to move in favor of LSU over Alabama.

LSU is now a 5.5-point favorite against Alabama with the gap widening since the line opened, per FanDuel.

LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Calls Out SEC for 3:30 p.m. Kickoff Time vs. Alabama

Mississippi State v LSU
GettyBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers reacts during the first half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin admitted to being surprised that the Tigers will not be hosting a night game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide will square off against the Tigers at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

“It’s interesting that all of a sudden this year, for the first time ever since 2010, or first time since 2010, Alabama’s coming to LSU and not playing at night,” Kiffin told Barstool Sports, per AL.com.

“So there’s a lot of people around here upset about it and complaining and stuff, and I said, ‘Well, you know, don’t think we got a lot of people around the SEC really rooting for LSU this year after what’s transpired.’”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Alabama Dealt Surprising News Days Before SEC Showdown vs. LSU

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