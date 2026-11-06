Alabama Clears 3 Key Players Ahead of LSU Showdown

Alabama received good news on Friday heading into its Week 10 matchup with LSU: three key players have been cleared to play.

Yea Alabama shared on X that defensive lineman Terrance Green, wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and center Racin DeLatty have been cleared to play vs. LSU.

“Terrance Green, Ryan Coleman-Williams and Racin Delgatty have been cleared to play vs LSU tomorrow,” Yea Alabama wrote.

Nick Saban Hinted at All Three Would Play During “The Pat McAfee Show”

It felt like all three players would be cleared because former head coach Nick Saban was on “The Pat McAfee Show”, early Friday afternoon and said all three would play.

“I think the big thing with Keelon Russell is in the last couple weeks, he’s had more turnovers; he’s been sacked more,” Saban said, via 247Sports Mike Rodak. “Alabama is going to get their center [Racin Delgatty] back, which will help. They’ll get Ryan Coleman-Williams back, which will help. They’ll get the nose guard [Terrance Green] back, which will help.”

Coleman-Williams, Delgatty, and Green all suffered injuries in the Week 6 loss to Georgia and missed the last two games against Tennessee and Texas A&M.

It is good to see Alabama getting three key players back before it has to play the biggest game left on its regular season schedule. If the Crimson Tide can knock off LSU, it will have a good chance to make the playoffs, as Alabama has three games left against Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn—all games the Crimson Tide should win.