Alabama Injury Update: Nick Saban Signals Possible Return of 3 Impact Players for LSU Game

Alabama could face a playoff-elimination game against LSU on Saturday, as both schools have two losses. A third loss could leave the losing team out of contention for the College Football Playoffs for the rest of the season.

However, Alabama has some good news heading into the contest. Former head coach Nick Saban shared some injury updates on Friday.

“I think the big thing with Keelon Russell is in the last couple weeks, he’s had more turnovers; he’s been sacked more,” Saban said on “The Pat McAfee Show”, via 247Sports Mike Rodak. “Alabama is going to get their center [Racin Delgatty] back, which will help. They’ll get Ryan Coleman-Williams back, which will help. They’ll get the nose guard [Terrance Green] back, which will help.”

Coleman-Williams Is Expected to Play Against LSU

Saban wasn’t the only person on Friday to share that Coleman-Williams is expected to play against LSU, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low.

Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee ahead of the Week 7 game against Tennessee and has not played since leaving the second half against Georgia in Week 6.

Delgatty also suffered an injury against Georgia and missed the last two games, but it sounds encouraging that he will be back on the field against LSU. Green also got hurt against the Bulldogs, leaving the first half with a lingering foot/ankle injury.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on a few players earlier in the week.

“A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ [Crowell], Racin [Delgatty], Terrance Green in particular — those guys are all working on the football field,” DeBoer said on Monday, via ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “They’re not all in the exact same spot, but they’re all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking noncontact reps.”

Alabama already ruled out six players, as it made available in the Thursday night injury report.

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

OL Casey Poe

OL Jared Graham

Nick Saban Made an Appearance on a Top Podcast

Saban is making the media rounds on Friday. While he usually does his weekly appearance with the “Pat McAfee Show”, he also joined a few other football players on their podcast. Travis and Jason Kelce hosted Saban on their show, “New Heights,” which aired Friday morning.

Travis and Jason are both future Pro Football Hall of Famers, with a combined four Super Bowls between them: Travis won three with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason won one with the Philadelphia Eagles.