Alabama Fans Demand Kalen DeBoer’s Firing After Embarrassing Loss to Tennessee

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell 26-10 to Tennessee on Saturday, their second straight loss, and fans are not happy with head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Many fans took to social media to call for DeBoer’s job.

Alabama Fans Reactions

One fan doesn’t think any other head coach in the country prepares their team worse than DeBoer prepares Alabama.

“Nobody prepares their team worse for a big game than Kalen DeBoer,” a fan wrote on X.

Another fan thinks that DeBoer needs to be fired.

“Kalen DeBoer needs to be fired,” an Alabama fan wrote on X.

Another Alabama fan thinks DeBoer’s time at Alabama is coming to an end.

“Kalen DeBoer is done at Alabama. You can’t keep getting blasted and keep the fans on ur side. Once the fans switch up, it’s only a matter of time before they can’t stand you. He has his roster and he has his players. There isn’t an excuse anymore. He’s a soft coach that only wins when chaotic stuff happens,” an angry Bama fan wrote on X.

DeBoer Has Been at Alabama for Three Seasons

This is DeBoer’s third season as Alabama head coach, and so far it’s been a mix of ups and downs.

In DeBoer’s first season, Alabama finished 9-4, including a bowl loss to Michigan. Last season, the team improved to 11-4, reached the SEC title game, and lost to Georgia. They beat Oklahoma in the first-round playoff game but then lost to Indiana in the quarterfinals.

DeBoer is expected to have a few more years left to coach at Alabama, and he is replacing Nick Saban, the best college football head coach of all time, who led the Crimson Tide to six titles.

The Crimson Tide Playoff Hopes Could Be Coming to an End

Alabama is now on a two-game losing streak after starting the season 5-0.

The Crimson Tide fell at home to Georgia in Week 6, and it got worse when they walked into Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama, now with two losses, could be on the outside looking in on a playoff spot.

The Crimson Tide still have to play Texas A&M next week, and after their bye, they will head to LSU to play another two-loss team fighting for a playoff spot.