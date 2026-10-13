Kirby Smart Doubles Down on Leaked Explicit Message on Alabama After Georgia Win

Fans expecting an apology from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for his leaked pre-game message ahead of the Alabama game may be waiting for some time. Smart was asked about the leaked speech, and the Georgia coach appeared more concerned about the source than the message getting out.

The Dawgs coach emphasized that the locker room should be a place to “feel safe to talk to your team.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s happened before,” Smart told reporters on October 12, 2026, when asked about the leaked speech. “It’s not something I want.

“I feel like that that’s a spot that you should be able to feel safe to talk to your team and communicate with your team. And, I mean, it’s happened before to us,” Smart added.

“We’ve got to do a better job managing it, honestly.”

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Appeared to Confirm Leaked Speech Is Real

To recap, audio of Smart’s alleged speech prior to the Georgia-Alabama game went viral on social media. Smart did not exactly deny that the audio was his actual speech.

The Georgia coach was heard calling out Alabama for their claim to be the more physical team than the Bulldogs.

“We’re gonna (expletive) kick these guys’ (expletive),” Smart said in the leaked audio. “This is the same (expletive) team we played about eight months ago, and all they wanna talk about is being physical.

“All they wanna talk about is being physical. That’s all the (expletive) they wanna talk about,” Smart continued.

“… You strike these (expletive) repeatedly, over and over again. You turn them into the (expletive) team. And you (expletive) them up! We got the (expletive) more physical team. I know that (expletive)! Him-or-me game! Is it him or me?”

Kirby Smart on Viral Altercation Between Alabama Fan & Georgia LB Raylen Wilson: ‘He Thought It Was a Georgia Fan’

There is another incident that also went viral as an Alabama fan was seen slapping the helmet of Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson minutes after the game. Smart also weighed in on the moment by praising Wilson’s restraint and revealed that the defender initially believed the person was a Georgia fan.



“You know, you want people to make good decisions and do things the right way, and Raylen certainly did there,” Smart explained. “But there’s so much that goes into that.

“I mean, he thought it was a Georgia fan (which) probably helped him react the way he did initially, you know,” Smart added.

And it’s disappointing behavior by any fan, and certainly nothing we condone. And I’m sure Alabama doesn’t condone it either.”