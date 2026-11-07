Alabama Posts Injury Report Ahead of Showdown With LSU

No. 5 Alabama will face a test Saturday afternoon when the Crimson Tide takes on No. 14 LSU. Alabama got more clarity on which players it could play.

Alabama listed six players as out. The Crimson Tide named four of those players on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Therefore, Friday’s injury report remains unchanged for the players listed as out.

OUT:

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

OL Casey Poe

OL Jared Graham

Alabama also listed one player as doubtful.

DOUBTFUL:

QB Jett Thomalla

Alabama named three questionable players.

QUESTIONABLE:

DB Zabien Brown

RB EJ Crowell

OL William Sanders

Notice that players like Ryan Coleman-Williams and center Racin Delgatty are not on the list because Alabama has now listed them as probable.

PROBABLE:

RB AK Dear

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

OL Racin Delgatty

DL Terrance Green

Alabama Will Get Back Coleman-Williams

The Crimson Tide getting back Coleman-Williams is significant, as he is Alabama’s best wide receiver. His dynamic playmaking ability is something the offense has been missing in the last two games.

Coleman-Williams left the second half of the Week 6 loss to Georgia and subsequently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury ahead of the Week 7 game against Tennessee.

It will be interesting to see how Alabama handles his snap count, as missing almost a month could make the Crimson Tide cautious about how many plays Coleman-Williams participates in.