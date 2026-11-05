Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Sets Record Straight on Viral Tennessee Moment

An Alabama sideline clip from Neyland Stadium convinced some Tennessee fans that Kalen DeBoer had been rattled by the noise. The Crimson Tide coach has now seen the video, and he says his reaction had nothing to do with the crowd.

DeBoer was shown looking around and moving quickly before a third-down play while a slowed-down version of “Rocky Top” echoed through Tennessee’s stadium. After Alabama’s 26-10 loss on Oct. 17, the moment spread online. Now, with another difficult road trip to LSU approaching, DeBoer has explained what was going through his mind.

Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Responds to Viral Tennessee Crowd-Noise Clip

Asked about the video by The Tuscaloosa News’ Colin Gay, DeBoer offered a two-word response.

“I’m thinking,” DeBoer said.

He had already been sent the clip and knew how viewers were interpreting his movements.

“I got it sent to me,” DeBoer continued. “And I’m like, ‘I’m thinking about third down and 10.’ It has nothing to do with noise.”

The video became a talking point for Tennessee fans, many of whom interpreted his expression as panic or intimidation. DeBoer disputed that reading, saying his attention was on Alabama’s next play.

The noise itself was real. Tennessee announced that field-level measurements at Neyland Stadium reached 130.3 decibels during a third-quarter sequence that included an Alabama delay-of-game penalty. The school described the seven-second peak as the highest scientifically verified college football crowd event.

The university also recorded 105 separate noise events exceeding 120 decibels, further showing the conditions Alabama’s offense faced throughout the afternoon.

Alabama’s offensive performance gave the Volunteers plenty more to celebrate. The Crimson Tide totaled only 201 yards, turned the ball over four times and converted just two of 13 third downs. After scoring 10 points in the second quarter, Alabama was shut out in the second half.

DeBoer’s explanation of his sideline reaction doesn’t erase those struggles, particularly on third down. It does draw a line between what viewers thought they saw and what the coach says he was doing.

Kalen DeBoer Turns Up Noise at Alabama Practice Before LSU

Alabama gets another chance to handle a difficult road atmosphere Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide enters the LSU game 6-2 after rebounding from the Tennessee loss with a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M.

DeBoer said Alabama has been pumping crowd noise into practices and walkthroughs to prepare players for communication challenges. The volume has even taken a toll on him.

“My ears are ringing,” DeBoer said, via On3’s Charlie Potter.

“It’s a lot of noise. We don’t just do the noise in practice. You do the noise when we do walk-throughs. You just get yourself so used to what communication is going to be like. It doesn’t matter if it’s a team period, a 7-on-7 period, a walk-through, there is a lot of noise that’s happening around practice.”

That preparation matters with Alabama headed into a matchup against an LSU team that is also 6-2. A loud road environment can complicate play calls, snap counts and communication long before the ball is snapped.

DeBoer offered a shorter answer when discussing the simplest way to quiet a hostile stadium.

“There’s one cure: Score.”

Alabama couldn’t do that after halftime in Knoxville. At LSU, the Crimson Tide will get another opportunity to make the crowd watch the offense instead of the coach.