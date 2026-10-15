Alabama Fans Get Reality Check on Kalen DeBoer After Falling to Georgia

No. 6 Alabama is set to face No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, and the Crimson Tide are looking to bounce back after falling to Georgia at home in Week 6.

The Crimson Tide came close to beating the Bulldogs, falling short 20-17. Even though Alabama lost, head coach Kalen DeBoer made it clear he will be in Tuscaloosa for the long term. Yahoo Sports college football writer Dan Wolken believes Alabama fans need to accept that DeBoer is the answer for the Crimson Tide.

“This isn’t a scientific conclusion, and it’s admittedly strange to make it on the heels of a loss. But at some point, the evidence has to matter. And it points to the following: Alabama’s leadership believes strongly that DeBoer is the right coach. DeBoer wants to be at Alabama for the long haul. There is nobody in college football that Alabama could realistically hire who could do the job better,” Wolken wrote on Tuesday.

“It’s time for all Alabama fans and, frankly, the college football gossip machine to finally accept it: DeBoer and Alabama are a good match, and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Might as well sit back and try to enjoy the ride.”

Kalen DeBoer Is in His Third Season at Alabama

DeBoer had a challenging first season at Alabama, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who won six national championships as the Crimson Tide’s head coach. Alabama did not qualify for the inaugural 12-team college football playoffs, finishing 9-4, including a bowl game loss to Michigan.

However, DeBoer led Alabama to the playoffs in his second season, achieving an 11-4 record. They lost to Georgia in the SEC title game, defeated Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs, and ultimately lost to Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

Some Alabama fans want to move on from DeBoer because he’s not Saban and hasn’t had great success yet, but it’s time they realize he is the answer.

Alabama Will Not Have Ryan Coleman-Williams Against Tennessee

The Crimson Tide will walk into Neyland Stadium short-handed, as they will be down star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has a few things going on, and DeBoer said so on Monday.

“Has got a couple things going on,” DeBoer said. “Got to work through an injury with knee that’s been kind of going on. We’ll deal with that. Got the head issue, as well. Gonna address that, even the lower extremity there, this week. Pretty good chance we wouldn’t have him here this weekend. Probably be week-to-week after that.”

Coleman-Williams is one of Alabama’s best receivers, with 415 receiving yards and four touchdowns in six games this season.