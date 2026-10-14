Alabama and Tennessee Set for Historic Change to Third Saturday in October Rivalry

Alabama football fans are about to witness something that hasn’t happened in decades when the Crimson Tide take the field against Tennessee this weekend. One of college football’s most recognizable rivalries is bringing back a tradition that should make an already heated matchup even more memorable.

The Third Saturday in October has never needed additional excitement. Between the history, hostility and enormous expectations surrounding both programs, Alabama and Tennessee rarely need another reason to get their fans fired up.

However, this year’s matchup will feature a significant visual change that longtime supporters of both programs should appreciate.

According to college football insider Pete Nakos, Alabama and Tennessee will both wear their traditional home jerseys when they meet this weekend, bringing back a look that reportedly hasn’t been seen in the rivalry since the 1970s. The agreement also extends into 2027, meaning this won’t be a one-time appearance.

Alabama and Tennessee Bringing Back Classic Rivalry Tradition

For Alabama, that means the Crimson Tide’s unmistakable crimson jerseys will share the field with Tennessee’s signature orange uniforms. It’s a small change on paper, but one that carries considerable meaning for a rivalry built around decades of unforgettable moments.

Modern college football has embraced alternate uniforms, special helmets and increasingly elaborate combinations designed to attract attention. There’s certainly a place for those changes, but Alabama and Tennessee are taking a different approach. Instead of introducing something entirely new, the programs are bringing back something old.

And for a rivalry as historic as this one, that feels appropriate. The contrast between Alabama’s crimson and Tennessee’s orange should provide one of the most distinctive sights of the college football weekend. It’s also a reminder that some traditions don’t need to be reinvented to remain relevant.

More importantly, the agreement for 2027 suggests both programs see value in making this a recurring feature rather than treating it as a novelty. That’s an exciting caveat for college football faithful.

Of course, neither fan base will care much about jersey colors once the opening kickoff arrives. Alabama enters the matchup looking to respond following its loss to Georgia, while Tennessee will have an opportunity to add another memorable chapter to a rivalry that means plenty to both sides.

For Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, the focus remains on preparing his players for the challenge ahead. The uniforms won’t determine the outcome, but they’ll certainly add to the atmosphere surrounding an important SEC showdown.

College football is constantly changing, sometimes at the expense of the traditions that made the sport special in the first place. This weekend, Alabama and Tennessee are offering a welcome reminder that looking backward can occasionally be the best way to move forward. And seeing crimson and orange together again should be worth the wait.