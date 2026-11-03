Alabama’s Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Sends Kalen DeBoer Message After Dismissal

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has spoken publicly about his departure from the Crimson Tide, and his message to Kalen DeBoer wasn’t one of anger after the coach dismissed him from the program.

One week after Alabama announced the decision, Kirkpatrick thanked the coaching staff and reflected on his time in Tuscaloosa. The comments came after his latest arrest and a second suspension during his college career.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Thanks Kalen DeBoer After Alabama Dismissal

In comments shared from Kirkpatrick’s TikTok account Tuesday, Bama247’s Brett Greenberg reported that the former Alabama defensive back offered a positive assessment of his time with the Crimson Tide.

“Bama was nothing but good to me, learned a lot of lessons met a lot of great people. Time to move on to the next chapter in life,” Kirkpatrick wrote.

He also had a message specifically for the coach who made the decision to remove him from the team.

“I wanna appreciate Coach Deboer & the whole staff for always believing in me & giving me opportunities to change my life.”

Kirkpatrick did not address the criminal allegations in the comments Greenberg shared or announce where he would continue his football career. He instead thanked the program that had given him an opportunity to follow his father to Alabama.

That connection dates to 2023, when Kirkpatrick committed to the Crimson Tide while Nick Saban was still coaching. He stayed with Alabama after Saban retired and DeBoer took over, joining the team as part of its 2024 signing class.

Kirkpatrick’s father, Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., won national championships at Alabama in 2009 and 2011. He was selected 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft. The younger Kirkpatrick wore his father’s No. 21 with the Crimson Tide.

Why Alabama Dismissed Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. From Program

DeBoer announced Kirkpatrick’s dismissal Oct. 27, four days after the junior was arrested on misdemeanor charges of doxing and harassing communications. The allegations involve a University of Alabama police officer who had participated in an earlier traffic stop involving Kirkpatrick.

According to WVTM 13’s Riley Conlon, court records allege Kirkpatrick sent the officer a message and posted a photograph of the officer’s family. The accusations remain allegations, and the dismissal is separate from any court determination of guilt.

DeBoer was direct when Alabama announced its decision.

“He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players,” DeBoer said in his statement.

Kirkpatrick had already been suspended ahead of Alabama’s Oct. 24 win over Texas A&M. He previously missed the end of the 2025 season following an arrest on reckless endangerment, attempting-to-elude and speeding charges, then returned to the team in spring 2026.

On the field, Kirkpatrick was a reserve who played safety and Alabama’s Husky defensive back position. He appeared in the first seven games of 2026, totaling five tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. He finished his Alabama career with 17 tackles in 28 appearances.

Alabama enters its next game at LSU with a 6-2 record after an open week, leaving DeBoer to adjust his defensive depth without Kirkpatrick.

His next football destination remains undecided publicly. In a separate TikTok post, Kirkpatrick shared images of himself wearing Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee jerseys from his recruitment, according to Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith. The images hinted at a possible transfer but did not establish interest from those programs.