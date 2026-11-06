LSU’s Lane Kiffin Makes Prediction on Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday afternoon for a massive SEC showdown against the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Ahead of the matchup, both teams have released their injury reports. While the Tigers will be without star linebacker Whit Weeks, Alabama also has several key players whose status remains in doubt.

One player in particular who could be monitored up to kickoff is star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. He suffered an injury several weeks ago in the loss to Georgia and has remained sidelined since.

Lane Kiffin Makes Prediction for Coleman-Williams

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has been relatively quiet about providing in-depth injury updates. However, according to LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, he believes he knows whether the Alabama star will play or not.

During his weekly radio show Thursday night, Kiffin predicted that Coleman-Williams would play against the Tigers.

“I would expect him to play,” Kiffin said, adding that Alabama has a track record of getting athletes back on the field super fast.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin, on his radio show, makes a prediction on Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. “I would expect him to play.” Says Alabama has a track record of getting athletes back on the field super fast. — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 6, 2026

DeBoer’s Latest Update on Coleman-Williams

Coleman-Williams has carried a questionable tag throughout the week. While DeBoer likely knows whether his star wide receiver will play or at least has a good idea of his status, there’s a good chance Alabama waits until Saturday to make a final decision.

“A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ [Crowell], Racin [Delgatty], Terrance Green in particular — those guys are all working on the football field,” DeBoer said earlier this week, via ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “They’re not all in the exact same spot, but they’re all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non contact reps.”