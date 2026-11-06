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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Makes Prediction on Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

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AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers looks on during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on October 24, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday afternoon for a massive SEC showdown against the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Ahead of the matchup, both teams have released their injury reports. While the Tigers will be without star linebacker Whit Weeks, Alabama also has several key players whose status remains in doubt.

One player in particular who could be monitored up to kickoff is star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. He suffered an injury several weeks ago in the loss to Georgia and has remained sidelined since.

Lane Kiffin Makes Prediction for Coleman-Williams

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has been relatively quiet about providing in-depth injury updates. However, according to LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, he believes he knows whether the Alabama star will play or not.

During his weekly radio show Thursday night, Kiffin predicted that Coleman-Williams would play against the Tigers.

“I would expect him to play,” Kiffin said, adding that Alabama has a track record of getting athletes back on the field super fast.

DeBoer’s Latest Update on Coleman-Williams

Coleman-Williams has carried a questionable tag throughout the week. While DeBoer likely knows whether his star wide receiver will play or at least has a good idea of his status, there’s a good chance Alabama waits until Saturday to make a final decision.

“A lot of these guys from Zabien Brown to Ryan Coleman-Williams, EJ [Crowell], Racin [Delgatty], Terrance Green in particular — those guys are all working on the football field,” DeBoer said earlier this week, via ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “They’re not all in the exact same spot, but they’re all out there going through workouts. Some are taking team reps, some are taking non contact reps.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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LSU’s Lane Kiffin Makes Prediction on Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

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