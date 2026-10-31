LSU’s Lane Kiffin Reveals the 1 Alabama Star He Came Close to Getting

The Alabama Crimson Tide earn a chance to potentially eliminate LSU and Lane Kiffin from SEC contention Saturday. Kiffin, though, owns the upper hand in helping out-recruit the Crimson Tide. And as it turns out, Kiffin came close to nabbing one ‘Bama star.

Kiffin admitted to reporters which ‘Bama athlete he came close to getting with reporters via the SEC teleconference.

Who Nearly Went to Lane Kiffin

Kiffin first believed that Alabama will be “the most talented team we’ve played.”

But turns out the former Ole Miss coach came close to grabbing the potential heir to Trinidad Chambliss behind center: Keelon Russell, who eventually chose coach Kalen DeBoer and the Tide.

“We recruited him, actually, and you have to ask him — I think we were pretty close to getting him,” Kiffin revealed.

The renown quarterback guru Kiffin became drawn to countless of traits Russell possessed.

“Really thought he was a really great player with elite traits and really smart, too — beyond his years. So it’s not surprising that he’s played so great.”

Looking Back at Keelon Russell Recruitment

Russell indeed rose as a coveted SEC and Power Four target on the recruiting trail.

He emerged as the top prospect in the state of Texas out of powerhouse Duncanville High. Russell stood at 6-foot-3 and picked apart defenses with his arm and legs. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports even saw a lot of Jayden Daniels in scrutinizing Russell, the same Daniels who became LSU’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner in 2023.

Ole Miss under Kiffin rose as one of his major offers. He also landed an in-state SEC offer from Texas A&M. Florida made a run too, during a time Billy Napier led the Gators.

But DeBoer managed to stay on the Texas standout, making him one of his highly-rated recruiting signings since taking over in Tuscaloosa.

Lane Kiffin Sees Lots of ‘Old Alabama’ Here

Kiffin rebuilt himself from his disastrous ending at USC by heading to Tuscaloosa, where he became a national title winning offensive coordinator.

This version of Alabama has drawn more criticism. Fans and analysts believe the DeBoer version of the Tide lacks the physicality of the Nick Saban led teams. Or even possesses the killer instinct those Tide teams brought under Saban.

However, Kiffin sees the Alabama he once was around when watching this version on film.

“Really, when you look at it, when you combine offense and defense, these guys really are loaded. Look like the old Alabama teams — really long, fast receivers, really special, unique defensive players. So this is going to be a really big challenge for us to prepare really well and play really well,” Kiffin said.

So Kiffin will need to counter the QB he once came close to nabbing. Plus aim to beat a Tide team that reminds him of the past dominant ones. But ‘Bama fans want nothing more than to see DeBoer and the Tide remove Kiffin and LSU from the SEC title race conversation.