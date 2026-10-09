How 50 Cent is Inspiring Bob Chesney Ahead of UCLA at Oregon Showdown

The huge UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks Saturday showdown now features a 50 Cent spin. Looks like it’s head coach Bob Chesney, not just his players, seeking “power” here.

The hitmaking rapper, producer, and creator of the popular “Power” television series on Starz rose as motivation for the Bruins coach. Chesney walks into his biggest game yet for 2026 with No. 21 UCLA.

Albeit he’s familiar with Oregon and Autzen Stadium, having led James Madison there. This time he’s seeking a far different result compared to the 51-34 loss he and the Dukes took in the College Football Playoffs.

So here’s where 50 Cent comes into Chesney’s picture.

Bob Chesney a Closet 50 Cent Fan

The 49-year-old head coach went with a unique 7 a.m. approach on a Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. And this coming following a running workout on the stairs.

“He has traded his running shoes for flip-flops. His hair is carefully coiffed, and as he stands behind a table inside the auditorium where the entire team meets at 7:15 a.m., he bobs his head to the rhythm of 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men (Wish Death)’ as if he were a DJ spinning his best mix,” Uggetti wrote.

So another words, Chesney likely wants his Bruins to “Get Rich or Die Trying” heading into Eugene. But his musical taste shines a light on how he’s able to mesh with his own players.

Most CFB talents turn to a popular Hip-Hop artist to energize them before games. Some venues even blare hit rap songs through the speakers. Rival USC is one that turns to Los Angeles Hip-Hop icons Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and the late Nipsey Hussle. UCLA has gone with a similar rotation, but will sneak in the widely popular CFB anthem “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes too just like other venues.

Yet Chesney choosing 50 Cent in his musical playlist could become a good omen for another reason.

One National Title Winning Coach Once Turned to 50 Cent

Chesney’s not the first high-profile college football coach to use 50 Cent as closet motivation.

One past national title winning coach admitted to gravitating toward Curtis Jackson, which came before their championship run.

Former Texas head coach Mack Brown revealed in a 2005 Sports Illustrated interview that he listened to 50 Cent. But did it to understand and relate to his players. Well, that interview took place before Brown, quarterback Vince Young and the Longhorns took down back-to-back national champion USC inside the Rose Bowl during that Jan. 2006 contest.

Now 20 years later, another renown coach is bumping 50 Cent. Perhaps this becomes a great omen for the underdog Bruins, who walk into Autzen Stadium as an 11.5-point underdog. Saturday rises as Chesney’s biggest test yet since taking over at UCLA. Him listening to the popular 2003 hit rises as new energy for Chesney.