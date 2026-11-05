Boise State Backup QB Max Cutforth Isn’t Bad News

The Boise State Broncos might have to turn to backup quarterback Max Cutforth this weekend against the Colorado State Rams.

If that’s what happens, though, it’s not actually as bad of news as some might worry amid Maddux Madsen injury issues.

The reality is that the Broncos have been here before, and Cutforth has generally answer the bell.

Let’s break that down a little further here.

Max Cutforth’s Recent Gem

Cutforth was forced into duty on Halloween with Boise State trailing Texas State by a 39-28 margin in the fourth quarter.

Madsen left the game after taking a hit to his left knee area, and so it was on Cutforth to lead a miraculous comeback.

That’s exactly what he did. He completed eight passes on 13 attempts, including three touchdowns, as Boise State won a wild 46-45 affair.

“Hats off to Max,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Max came in and did a phenomenal job. (Quarterbacks coach Zak) Hill has done a great job with him, but that’s hats off to Max Cutforth. He came in in a dire moment for the team and did a phenomenal job to finish that game… but he’s been through it now. One of the greatest teachers in life is getting reps at it.”

Max Cutforth History

Cutforth has been here before.

A season ago, Madsen missed three games due to injury. Cutforth led the Broncos to a 2-1 record in those appearances.

That included a clutch 25-24 win over Utah State to earn a spot in the Mountain West championship game, which Madsen returned to win.

Cutforth, a fourth-year junior from Nampa, Idaho, feels more comfortable now stepping in than he did a year ago, too.

“Playing last year, I got a lot of experience and I felt comfortable,” Cutforth told reporters after Saturday’s game, via the Idaho Press. “The game slows down, I took big steps in learning how to be a backup, so I’m always ready to go.”

Experience can start to add up. Boise State hopes it helps them on Saturday regardless of Madsen’s status.