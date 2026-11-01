Dabo Swinney Goes Off Over FSU’s Mike Norvell Message After Clemson Win

The Clemson Tigers left Tallahassee with a win Saturday night, but coach Dabo Swinney had something besides football on his mind after beating Florida State.

Before Clemson’s 36-24 victory on Oct. 31, an airplane flew over Doak Campbell Stadium carrying a banner calling for Seminoles coach Mike Norvell to be fired. The message, which also mentioned Florida State Board of Trustees chair Peter Collins, included a glaring spelling error.

Swinney saw it. And once the game ended, he made it clear how he felt.

Dabo Swinney Calls Out Mike Norvell Banner After Clemson Win

The banner read “FSU: Fire Novell + Peter Collins,” leaving the “r” out of Norvell’s last name. It circulated around the stadium before kickoff, as frustration continued to build over Florida State’s struggles.

Swinney called the stunt out in his postgame remarks, as reported by On3’s Jonathan Wagner.

“That was embarrassing. Florida State’s better than that. That’s not good for these kids. They didn’t even spell his name right. It’s disrespectful,” Swinney said.

He was particularly bothered by the way the message targeted Norvell personally, rather than simply expressing disappointment with the program’s results.

According to TigerNet’s Tony Crumpton, Swinney went on to defend Norvell as a coach and a person, pointing to the toll public attacks can take on families.

“Mike Norvell is a good man. He’s a husband. He’s a father,” Swinney said.

He also directed a pointed message at whoever arranged for the airplane to circle the stadium.

“Whoever did that, man, you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Swinney said.

Swinney argued that coaches understand criticism comes with their jobs, but questioned why disappointing results should give anyone license to attack them personally. He also pointed to the Florida State players who were still competing on the field while calls for their coach’s dismissal were displayed overhead.

Mike Norvell Faces More Pressure After Florida State Loss

Florida State’s defeat dropped the Seminoles to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in ACC play. Clemson improved to 5-3 and 3-2 in the conference, bouncing back from a loss to Virginia Tech.

The Tigers led 26-10 after three quarters, but Florida State scored twice in the fourth. Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds helped put the game away with a 79-yard touchdown run.

Norvell’s tenure has become a growing source of frustration in Tallahassee. His Seminoles won the ACC and finished the 2023 regular season 13-0, only to be left out of the four-team College Football Playoff after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury.

They finished 13-1 after an Orange Bowl loss. Florida State then went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025. The program is now 10-22 since the start of the 2024 season.

Calls for Norvell’s dismissal didn’t begin with Saturday’s banner. In September, fans booed the coach during a 27-24 home loss to SMU, a game Florida State let slip away despite forcing four turnovers.

The Seminoles have now lost three straight, and Saturday’s defeat left Norvell with a 41-39 record in seven seasons.

The pressure had already reached the university’s leadership before Saturday’s game. Florida State president Richard McCullough issued a letter Oct. 27 acknowledging fans’ frustrations and promising changes, though he did not specifically address Norvell’s future.

In comments published by On3’s Ira Schoffel, McCullough also urged supporters to stand behind the current players.

Saturday’s victory gave Swinney his 117th ACC regular-season win, tying the conference record held by Florida State legend Bobby Bowden. After matching one Seminoles coach’s milestone, Swinney spent his postgame remarks defending another.