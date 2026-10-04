Colorado State Moves on From DC in Middle of Blowout Loss

The Colorado State Rams are in the midst of a rough stretch near the midway point of the 2026 college football season. The team has lost three consecutive games, capped off by Saturday’s blowout loss to Oregon State by a final of 56-26. This comes after falling to UTSA by a whopping score of 59-45 the week prior.

Head coach Jim Mora joined the program this year after leaving UConn and retained Tyson Summers as his defensive coordinator. That was apparently a bad idea for both individuals.

A weird scene played out Saturday night at home against Oregon State that will have Rams fans questioning what is going on behind the scenes and if the season is already doomed.

Colorado State Makes Massive Change Mid-Game

The game ended and Summers was nowhere to be seen. Mora spoke after the game and revealed he relieved his defensive coordinator of play-calling duties in the middle of the game. Summers decided to head home and is no longer with the program.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared the news that was confirmed by Mora himself. Summers was demoted and decided he would rather quit than take on a lesser role.

This is a shocking move and may have been one that was a long time coming. Summers took over as interim head coach at the end of the 2025 season and went 0-5 before Mora was hired. 59 points against UTSA was inexcusable, and the 35 points at halftime against Oregon State seemingly led to an argument that led to the dismissal.

Jim Mora Off to a Rough Start

The Rams started the season 2-0 with wins over Wyoming and Southern Utah, respectively. The 41-23 loss to BYU was not an unexpected result, but the defense collapsed against UTSA and did so again in the Pac-12 opener against Oregon State.

Retaining Summers turned out to be the wrong move for Mora in his first year with the Pac-12 program. The head coach has had success in both the NFL and college football and clearly has higher expectations.

Yet this is a program that has not won a bowl game since 2013 and one that went a dismal 2-10 in 2025 under Jay Norvell and Summers.

The change is a bizarre one and Rams fans will be closely watching the game in two weeks against Texas State. Another defensive performance like the one seen the past three weeks may have Mora looking for outside help at the defensive coordinator role sooner than later.