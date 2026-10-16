Will the Florida State-Miami Game Be Delayed? Latest Weather, Kickoff Update

Will the Florida State-Miami football game be delayed by thunderstorms or lightning? The Seminoles and Hurricanes are scheduled to meet Saturday, October 17, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, but a forecast of heavy rain and lightning strikes has raised questions about whether the rivalry matchup will kick off on time.

An 87% chance of rain hangs over Saturday’s Florida State Seminoles-Miami Hurricanes kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, with thunderstorms in the forecast, according to MySportsWeather meteorologist Kevin Roth. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with ESPN carrying the broadcast. As of the latest available information, no official kickoff delay has been confirmed. Lightning in the vicinity of Hard Rock Stadium could force officials to postpone the start or temporarily suspend play, depending on conditions. Fans should monitor updates from the schools, stadium officials and ESPN as kickoff approaches.

No. 3 Miami enters as a 21.5-point favorite, and a soaked field puts that spread in play, according to Canes Warning.

Temperatures hold near 80 degrees at kickoff, with a northeast wind of 7 mph and gusts up to 12 mph. Roth’s hourly breakdown, built on National Weather Service data, now shows precipitation odds at 87% at 6 and 7 p.m. before dropping to 76% later in the window. The 6 and 7 p.m. figure was 91% earlier Thursday.

Humidity reaches 90% at kickoff, with rain falling at about 0.14 inches per hour, according to weather.football’s National Blend of Models data. That forecast still holds the rain chance at 91%, with an 83% chance of at least a tenth of an inch and a 71% chance of at least a quarter inch.

The forecast calls for showers and a chance of thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening, with an 80% to 90% chance of precipitation for the Miami Gardens area, according to the National Weather Service Miami. Saturday night stays wet, with breezy northeast winds of 9 to 18 mph.

Sources vary, but none drop below 70%. Canes Warning lists a 70% to 80% chance of rain or thunderstorms in the game window. Saturday sits at 70% with gusts up to 21 mph, according to Country Herald writer Erin Vale. WeatherQB raised its rain chance for the 12 hours around kickoff from 82% earlier in the week to 93% to 94%.

Odds that the 7 p.m. ET start time changes sit at roughly 5% to 10%. No report points to a postponement or schedule adjustment for the ESPN broadcast, and college football rarely moves kickoff for ordinary rain, reserving those decisions for hurricanes or severe weather warnings.

Lightning poses the real risk. The chance of at least one delay runs between 30% and 60%, driven by the thunderstorm wording in the NWS and sports-weather forecasts. NCAA and ACC protocols call for a 30-minute stoppage when lightning registers within roughly eight to 10 miles of the stadium, and each new strike resets the clock.

Florida State Seminoles Weather Impact vs. Miami

Wet footballs complicate catches and snaps, deep routes lose their timing and footing turns slick. Field goals and punts suffer mostly from heavy rain or strong gusts, not from the 7 to 12 mph breeze in this forecast.

Weather.football rates the impact of the rain as negligible to minor. FBS games since 2001 average 55.1 points in negligible conditions and 53.2 in minor ones, the site’s records show. The posted total for Saturday is 56.5.

A slower game is the underdog’s route, and turnovers are the other. Still, no available data shows the Seminoles performing better in wet weather than the Hurricanes, who play in this climate regularly. Florida State arrives with an 11-game road losing streak and Miami holds a 92% win probability on Kalshi, weather.football shows.

Rain also shifts the workload toward ground games. Ousmane Kromah has run for 565 yards and reached at least 80 in every game for Florida State, while Miami has allowed 42.6 rushing yards per game.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles Game Preview

Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) ranks third in the latest AP Top 25, according to NCAA.com’s published AP poll rankings. Florida State (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is unranked and received no votes.

The Hurricanes lead the nation in scoring offense at 49.6 points per game and scoring defense at 9.8, and they have outscored opponents 248-49. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 112 of 133 passes for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception. Wide receiver Malachi Toney has 39 catches for 604 yards.

Florida State is coming off a 44-20 loss at Louisville. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has thrown for 1,320 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he has run for 323 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Miami leads the all-time series 37-33 and has won the past two meetings, including a 28-22 victory last season in Tallahassee after building a 28-3 lead. Moneylines sit at Miami -1800 and Florida State +1000. Tom Hart, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich call Saturday’s game on ESPN.