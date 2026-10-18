Hi, Subscriber

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Reveals Bryce Underwood’s Surprising Reaction to Benching

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood
Getty
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Bryce Underwood #19 and head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines leave the field after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 20-19 at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Could the Bryce Underwood era truly be over after a two-year run with the Michigan Wolverines?

It certainly seems so, as the former five-star recruit sat out the second half of Michigan’s 21-18 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

The victory revives hopes that the Michigan season isn’t totally awry, but also means Underwood likely won’t be part of the journey in a starting capacity.

Read more on post-game comments and the possible fallout from this decision below.

Kyle Whittingham Reveals Underwood’s Reaction to Benching

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood
GettyIs this the end for the former five-star recruit at Michigan?

Michigan’s 66-year-old head coach is facing heat of his own in his first season at the helm. While the staff obviously wants the QB arrangement to work, it seems as if outside pressure came into play here.

Whittingham revealed that benching Underwood was a staff-wide decision, with OC Jason Beck notifying him of the change (Clayton Safdie).

The 19-year-old’s reaction to the move should install confidence in the Michigan fanbase.

“The conversation was handled by Jason Beck, who’s the QB coach and coordinator. Bryce couldn’t have handled it any better. He was supporting Tommy and helping him between series. I love Bryce Underwood. He’s a competitor, got a lot of want-to and has a great personality.”
The former LSU commit threw two interceptions in the first half, so one can argue that he knew a change was imminent. Despite this, a benching typically results in a potentially awkward environment for the players. It seems as if Underwood took the news well, and was continually supportive of backup Tommy Carr.
Whittingham didn’t commit to a starting quarterback moving forward, which leaves the door open for both sides moving on.

What Comes Out of Benching for Michigan?

While the door seems open for Underwood to return to the field, it doesn’t seem very practical.

The process to bring the high-profile passer to Ann Arbor was a complicated one. In an ideal world, it would work out. However, there seems to be too many roadblocks preventing a successful partnership from taking shape.

This is also on the heels of Whittingham already facing significant pressure from the inside and outside. It seems as if the best conclusion for both sides might be finding fresh starts in 2027.

There’s certainly a chance that a bevy of power four programs would have interest. This isn’t unlike DJ Lagway failing to find footing at Florida, just to find a second wind at Baylor.

As for Michigan, there’s a chance that Carr is the answer moving forward. The grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr was the 15th best quarterback in the nation in the 2026 class (247 Sports). His brother is Notre Dame QB CJ Carr as well, pointing to a potentially special lineage.

Time will tell what comes of the impending controversy, but conventional wisdom points to this being the end for Underwood at Michigan.

The 2026 season continues on regardless of the ultimate decision. The Wolverines are facing a quick turnaround from the win, especially in taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (coming off their first loss since 2024) next week.

Expect Carr to be the quarterback under center, and for the Michigan offense to have potential to find a spark.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

0 Comments

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Reveals Bryce Underwood’s Surprising Reaction to Benching

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x