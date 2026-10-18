Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham Reveals Bryce Underwood’s Surprising Reaction to Benching

Could the Bryce Underwood era truly be over after a two-year run with the Michigan Wolverines?

It certainly seems so, as the former five-star recruit sat out the second half of Michigan’s 21-18 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

The victory revives hopes that the Michigan season isn’t totally awry, but also means Underwood likely won’t be part of the journey in a starting capacity.

Read more on post-game comments and the possible fallout from this decision below.

Kyle Whittingham Reveals Underwood’s Reaction to Benching

Michigan’s 66-year-old head coach is facing heat of his own in his first season at the helm. While the staff obviously wants the QB arrangement to work, it seems as if outside pressure came into play here.

Whittingham revealed that benching Underwood was a staff-wide decision, with OC Jason Beck notifying him of the change (Clayton Safdie).

The 19-year-old’s reaction to the move should install confidence in the Michigan fanbase.

“The conversation was handled by Jason Beck, who’s the QB coach and coordinator. Bryce couldn’t have handled it any better. He was supporting Tommy and helping him between series. I love Bryce Underwood. He’s a competitor, got a lot of want-to and has a great personality.”