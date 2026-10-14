Former NDSU Quarterback on NFL Radar Again

While North Dakota State boasts the feat of five quarterbacks drafted in the NFL since 2016, one former Bison quarterback is looking for his next opportunity.

That’s Cam Miller, who played for the Bison from 2020 to 2024, and he recently worked out with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that Miller was throwing passes for three receivers the Vikings worked out that day, as the team looks for depth at both positions.

While there hasn’t been further word on Miller’s status, it bodes well for the former Bison star who originally went to the Las Vegas Raiders as a sixth-round pick in 2025. Miller didn’t make the roster but landed with the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season before the team cut him this year before the regular season.

With the Raiders, Miller completed 20 0f 37 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown versus an interception in three preseason games in 2025. Miller then went 16-38 for 170 yards and two interceptions with the Dolphins in three preseason games this year.

At NDSU, Miller completed 69.3% of his passes for 9,720 yards and 81 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions for a career 164.7 passer rating. He was also a threat on the ground with 2,277 yards and 48 touchdowns on 526 carries.

Miller helped the Bison win FCS national titles in 2021 and 2024 before the program moved up to the FBS, and he became the fourth former Bison quarterback to be drafted.

Cam Miller Would Make Sense With Vikings in Many Ways

Miller joining the Vikings would make sense with two familiar connections in Minneapolis.

Former Bison quarterback Carson Wentz is a backup for the Vikings, and the NDSU connection remaining strong between former players would only help Miller contribute. Secondly, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell played with Raiders part owner Tom Brady during their New England Patriots days, so Miller is likely a philosophical fit for the Vikings quarterback room.

Minnesota needs quarterback depth amid trading J.J. McCarthy earlier this season, and starter Kyler Murray has already been injured once. Max Brosmer has been the emergency third quarterback, which means he could take over if Murray and Wentz get injured.

Miller could come in and develop and possibly be a viable backup down the road. The Dolphins like him enough to keep him for a year, and the team had a jumble of quarterbacks this year at training camp.

Cam Miller Arguably Most Surprising Of 5 Quarterbacks Drafted

Among the five former NDSU quarterbacks drafted, Miller may be the most surprising one.

The circumstances didn’t line up for him to play right away, but somehow everything fell together in a wild 2020-2021 season. Trey Lance was the cemented starter before COVID-19 washed out the 2020 fall season, and he opted out of the makeshift spring season that still didn’t open the door for Miller.

That’s because the Bison had Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland, who once competed with Lance for the starting job in 2019 but didn’t pan out in 2021. Once Noland didn’t work out, Miller took the reins and led the Bison to the FCS quarterfinals in a loss to the eventual national champion Sam Houston State Bearkats.

Miller still didn’t have the job locked up after that spring, as the Bison welcomed Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson II and made him the starter in the fall. Patterson had his struggles with passing accuracy in addition to a shoulder injury, and Miller reclaimed the starting job and led a national title run.

Miller kept the starting job after that and became one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in Bison history.