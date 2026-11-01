Hot Mic Catches Ohio State 1st-Round Pick Caleb Downs Insulted by Trey McBride

Caleb Downs entered the NFL with a ton of hype after a college career that began with the Alabama Crimson Tide and finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The hype train wasn’t going to slow down when the Dallas Cowboys took him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A player of Downs’ level going to America’s Team? Yep, that’s a guarantee for expectations to be sky high.

Downs has definitely made some plays early in his NFL career, but on Sunday in Week 8, he was involved in a viral moment with a hot mic that picked up quite the amusing insult during the Cowboys’ broadcast against the Arizona Cardinals.

It was superstar TE Trey McBride of the Cardinals doing the dissing.

Trey McBride Insults Caleb Downs

McBride likely didn’t count on their being a microphone somehow placed conveniently nearby after he made a catch and turned to chirp at Downs.

There was one nearby, though, and so McBride’s words were loud and clear.

“You’re a first rounder?” McBride shouted at Downs.

Clearly, he knew exactly who had been guarding him on that play.

You can watch it here (or this link if it doesn’t display properly):

“You’re a first rounder?” Trey McBride to Caleb Downs after catching a pass on him https://t.co/V49P63ePCz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 1, 2026

The answer to McBride’s question is yes, in case he didn’t actually know.

It’s really not that fair of him to be yelling insults at other players. McBride is too good. Pretty much no one in the NFL can guard him.

On the flip side, it’s a pretty entertaining thing to yell at someone.

It’s just pretty funny that McBride was dialed in enough to the biographical details of the guy guarding him that he could shout this out in the middle of the game.

Caleb Downs Stats

Sunday marked Downs’ eighth game in the NFL. He hasn’t missed a game yet with the Cowboys after being the No. 11 overall pick.

Through the first seven games, Downs had 48 tackles. He had defensed one pass, forced two fumbles and recorded one sack. He also had two quarterback hits.

Downs’ biggest game came on Oct. 18 against the Pakcers when he made 12 tackles.

He actually forced a fumble in each of his first two NFL games, so it’s clear that Downs can be a playmaker.

He just also has to prove himself to some of the league’s veteran standouts. Downs will seek some reasons to talk trash right back the other way.