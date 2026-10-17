Ohio State Receives Strong Warning From Dave Portnoy After Win Over Indiana

The Ohio State Buckeyes escaped Bloomington with a massive 19-15 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. However, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy believes the Buckeyes have plenty of reasons to be concerned despite winning one of college football’s biggest matchups.

Ohio State entered the contest ranked No. 4 nationally, while Indiana held the No. 5 spot. The highly anticipated Big Ten showdown lived up to expectations, although neither offense consistently found its rhythm.

Following the victory, Portnoy shared his concerns about Ohio State’s performance, particularly the struggles of quarterback Julian Sayin and the uncertainty surrounding his injury.

Dave Portnoy Questions Ohio State’s Outlook After Indiana Victory

“Gritty win by Ohio State. But there is no way Buckeye fans can feel better than they did going into the game,” Portnoy said. “Lost Sayin who was playing like garbage before the injury anyway. Thought Indiana looked better. Hoover was garbage. Lots of question marks moving forward but almost would feel better waking up tomorrow as an Indiana fan.”

Portnoy’s assessment might sound harsh considering Ohio State just defeated a top-five opponent on the road. However, his concerns are difficult to dismiss. The Buckeyes struggled offensively throughout the afternoon, and losing Sayin only complicated matters.

Freshman backup Luke Fahey entered the game under enormous pressure after Sayin suffered an apparent upper-body injury. The inexperienced quarterback struggled to generate offense, leaving Ohio State’s defense responsible for protecting its narrow advantage.

Indiana nearly capitalized, coming inches away from a potential game-winning touchdown on its final possession.

Ohio State’s Victory Raises Questions Despite Impressive Result

Portnoy’s most interesting observation concerned which fan base should actually feel better following Saturday’s contest.

Indiana entered the matchup riding a remarkable 22-game winning streak and arguably played well enough to extend it. The Hoosiers created opportunities throughout the afternoon but failed to capitalize when it mattered most.

Quarterback Josh Hoover struggled, while missed scoring opportunities ultimately proved costly. Nevertheless, Indiana demonstrated it could compete with Ohio State despite falling short.

The Buckeyes deserve credit for surviving an extremely difficult road environment, especially after losing their starting quarterback.

However, Portnoy raises a legitimate question about what Saturday’s performance means moving forward. Winning championship-level games requires consistency, offensive execution and dependable quarterback play. Ohio State will need answers in those areas as its schedule continues.

For Indiana, the loss was heartbreaking but hardly embarrassing. For Ohio State, the victory was significant but far from reassuring. Portnoy’s criticism ultimately reflects an uncomfortable reality for the Buckeyes: Sometimes winning a football game doesn’t necessarily mean leaving it feeling better about your team.