Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Makes It Personal With Indiana After Revenge Win

The Ohio State Buckeyes had revenge on their minds entering Saturday’s showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. Following a hard-fought 19-15 victory, superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made it clear that last year’s painful loss was still fresh in the team’s memory.

Ohio State entered the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup looking to settle unfinished business against Indiana. The Hoosiers defeated the Buckeyes on Dec. 6, 2025, in the Big Ten championship game, giving Ohio State plenty of motivation heading into their latest meeting.

Following Saturday’s victory, Smith spoke with Fox Sports about the importance of beating Indiana and the patience required throughout the afternoon. While the star receiver expressed satisfaction with his performance, his comments about last year’s defeat revealed just how personal this matchup had become.

Jeremiah Smith Reveals Ohio State’s Revenge Motivation Against Indiana

Smith was asked during the Fox Sports postgame broadcast about remaining patient while waiting for opportunities to make an impact.

“Yeah, just staying patient. That’s what my coaches and teammates told me all game,” Smith said. “Just be patient. It’s going to come, and eventually it came. I’m happy I made a play today.”

The talented receiver understood that opportunities would eventually arrive, even against an Indiana defense determined to limit Ohio State’s explosive offense.

However, Smith’s most revealing comments came when the conversation shifted toward last year’s defeat and whether the Buckeyes carried additional motivation into Saturday.

“Yeah, definitely, man,” Smith said. “We remember what happened Dec. 6 last year. They beat us, and we knew we had to come out here and be focused and win a game. That’s all that mattered today.”

Those comments tell an important story about Ohio State’s mindset. The Buckeyes weren’t simply preparing for another ranked opponent. They were preparing for a program that had already beaten them on one of college football’s biggest stages. And judging by Smith’s response, that memory hadn’t faded.

Ohio State Gets Its Revenge, but Indiana Makes Buckeyes Earn It

Ohio State’s revenge victory didn’t come easily. The Buckeyes struggled to consistently move the football against Indiana’s defense, while quarterback Julian Sayin’s injury created additional uncertainty for the offense.

Indiana had opportunities to steal the victory late, including a potential game-winning touchdown attempt on its final possession. However, the Hoosiers couldn’t complete the comeback, allowing Ohio State to escape with a four-point victory. For Smith, the final score was ultimately what mattered most.

His comments reflected a team that understood the significance of the matchup long before kickoff. Indiana’s previous victory provided motivation, but Ohio State still needed to execute when the opportunity arrived.

The win also carried implications beyond personal satisfaction. Ohio State strengthened its position in the Big Ten race while proving it could survive a difficult road test against elite competition.

There are still legitimate concerns surrounding the Buckeyes’ offensive consistency and Sayin’s health moving forward. Nevertheless, those questions shouldn’t overshadow the significance of defeating a team that had previously gotten the better of them.

Smith didn’t need to deliver an elaborate speech or disrespect Indiana to explain what Saturday meant. He simply pointed to one date: Dec. 6. For Ohio State, that was apparently all the motivation it needed.