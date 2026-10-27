UCLA Grabs More Heads by Setting up Visit With Ex-USC 5-Star Commit

Looks like the Bob Chesney-led UCLA Bruins are attempting a new recruiting swipe involving USC. All before the cross town Los Angeles rivals square off on Nov. 28. Only this time, UCLA is aiming to secure this recruitment win involving a former five-star Trojans commit.

And UCLA will host this talent two weeks before the Rose Bowl showdown between both Big Ten Conference foes.

Who UCLA Plans to Host

UCLA isn’t just trying to win over this past USC pledge. This prospect also left the nation’s No. 1 ranked team before the season.

One-time USC commit turned Miami edge rusher signing Hayden Lowe plans to visit Pasadena in November. Zach Blostein of 247Sports revealed that the Bruins and Chesney will have Lowe making his way to the Rose Bowl on Nov. 13.

That means the edge rush star, who’s currently playing junior college football, will watch Illinois at UCLA. Lowe, again, committed early to USC right before his senior season at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. Miami and edge rushers coach Jason Taylor (also the former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets defender) managed to flip him for the 2025 class.

“A former five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Lowe signed with Miami but saw his time with the Hurricanes come to an end over the summer after head coach Mario Cristobal announced that the two sides had parted ways,” Blostein wrote.

Lowe since relocated to Long Beach City College. But he’s emerged as a highly wanted prospect once again, this time out of the junior college ranks.

Who UCLA is Also Competing With Here

Blostein adds that Lowe is presented with multiple suitors to choose from. Not just limited to the local option of UCLA.

One SEC power is competing with UCLA during the month of November on the visit front.

“UCLA and Texas will now have opportunities to make their cases during the November stretch, giving Lowe a chance to compare four programs in four consecutive weekends before potentially reaching a decision,” Blostein adds.

Alabama and Tennessee rise as two more out of the SEC aiming to pursue Lowe for its 2027 class, per Blostein. The insider also shared when Lowe aims to leave the JUCO ranks.

“Lowe plans to enroll at his next school in January, making the coming weeks an important period as he works to determine where he’ll continue his college career,” Blostein added.

Lowe ranks as the No. 1 edge rusher among junior college prospects per 247Sports. He’s also the state of California’s top-ranked JUCO talent via the outlet.

UCLA on Recruiting Heater Amid Undefeated Run

Adding Lowe certainly would further boost UCLA’s sudden resurgence. Plus take a dig at USC in landing its one-time prized verbal commit.

UCLA launched a recruiting heater already under Chesney. The Bruins rank 19th overall per 247Sports with their 2027 class, while checking in at No. 17 per On3/Rivals rankings. Chesney has landed 10 verbal commits who hold a four-star ranking, including their highest ranked pledge in cornerback JuJu Johnson out of Long Beach Poly High.

But the Bruins jumped ahead with building the 2028 class in a massive way. Four-star dual-threat quarterback Josiah Boyd turned down Oregon and Kentucky for the Bruins. Boyd never received an offer from USC.

Securing Lowe would rise as Chesney and this staff’s latest massive local win. Lowe wouldn’t be the first edge rusher with Oaks Christian ties to go from USC and eventually choose UCLA. The Bruins once flipped four-star defender Bo Calvert from USC during the 2018 cycle.