Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson Gets Blunt Message From Dak Prescott

The last time we saw the Dallas Cowboys offense, a pass at the Tampa Bay 12-yard line from Dak Prescott was ricocheting up off the shoulders of tight end Jake Ferguson, and dangling in the air before being snatched by linebacker Alex Anzalone with 1:23 to play in Week 5 at AT&T Stadium. That interception pretty much ended the chance to tie up the 24-16 game, and left the team with arguably the most bitter loss of the young tenure of coach Brian Schottenheimer.

It was a terrible showing by a tight end with two Pro Bowls on his record, but one who has been the target of increasing fan anger as his ability to both block and run fundamental routes seems to have deteriorated as the past year-and-a-half has plodded forward.

Cowboys OK With Jake Ferguson

Certainly Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been doing what he can to keep Ferguson’s out look positive, especially considering he has dropped in the Pro Football Focus rankings all the way to No. 75 at his position out of 81 tight ends ranked.

Prescott was asked about his faith in Ferguson, and said he was encouraged by the fact that Ferguson openly said it was his fault.

Prescott said: “I heard Jake taking some ownership of it, obviously, as he does and did from the jump to some of the receivers. And I just kind of jumped his ass about, like, ‘We know that, man. You don’t have to explain yourself to this group. The trust, blood, sweat and tears. We’re the ones who sacrifice and do it together. We don’t need your explanation. We all believe in you. We watch the way you practice and prepare, forget about it. Let’s move on.”