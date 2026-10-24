Former All-Pro WR Speaks out on Early Season Rebound for Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks to be their superstar wideout. If there was any doubt about that, the Steelers confirmed that was the case with a 4-year, $132 million extension for Metcalf.

At the time of the deal, Metcalf was the fourth-highest paid receiver on an annual basis. In 2026, he remains seventh-highest among wideouts in that category.

But in Pittsburgh, Metcalf’s production hasn’t always matched that salary. The 28-year-old started particularly slowly this season with drops plaguing him in Weeks 1 and 2.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White shared that sentiment while speaking to Heavy Sports in an exclusive interview at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta this week. Metcalf has left something to be desired over the course of his first 21 games in Pittsburgh.

But there’s also no doubt Metcalf has played a role in the team’s 4-2 record through six weeks.

White suggested he sees Metcalf trending in the right direction entering the Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

“I like some of the stuff that he does. I would like his hands to be better,” White initially said when asked about Metcalf’s play this season. “But the last couple weeks, he’s been spot on man.

“He’s been making a lot of plays, helping the team win and just being where he needs to be.”

Metcalf posted a season-high 11 receptions in the 26-19 overtime comeback victory against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Metcalf also led the team with 93 receiving yards.

Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Finding Stride With Aaron Rodgers

Getty Former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White addressed how Pittsburgh Steelers wideout D.K. Metcalf has bounced back this season.

White notably didn’t gush over Metcalf. To Heavy Sports, the 4-time Pro Bowler mentioned several of his favorite receivers to watch in the today’s NFL today. White said he watches the Red Zone channel and games in primetime regularly.

The Steelers WR1 didn’t make his favorite receivers list.

But White gave Metcalf props for being one of the team’s offensive leaders in Week 6 to help orchestrate the Steelers’ biggest fourth-quarter comeback since January 2003.

White implied he sees Metcalf continuing to be that not just because of his talent but also because of who is throwing him the ball.

“When you got a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, even at 40 years old, he still makes some of the best throws in the NFL you’ll ever see,” added White. “He did that last week and orchestrated them coming back and winning that football game.

“D.K. had like 11 catches throughout the game. I’m telling you man, Aaron Rodgers is the real deal. No matter how old he is. He is that guy.”

Rodgers has now led the Steelers to a 14-8 mark since the start of the 2025 campaign. In six games this season, he already has 12 passing touchdowns, which is half the total he had last year.

Roddy White Working With Chase Bank to Support Atlanta Businesses

Getty Former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro WR Roddy White connected with fellow entrepreneurs at the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta on Wednesday.

White might understand the differences a quarterback can make on a receiver more than most. From Michael Vick to Joey Harrington, Chris Redman and Byron Leftwich, the Atlanta Falcons had a revolving door behind center during his first three seasons.

That quarterback carousel didn’t stop White from becoming a 1,200-yard receiver in 2007. The real consistency in his career, though, occurred when Matt Ryan arrived in Atlanta.

During Ryan’s first four seasons, White made the Pro Bowl each campaign. He posted an NFL-high 115 catches with 1,389 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2010 to also become a first-team All-Pro wideout.

Today, White is a Georgia small-business owner. His construction company builds commercial real estate, single-family homes and small developments in the Atlanta area, along with North and South Carolina.

This past week, White partnered with Chase Bank to sponsor a summit for small-business owners in Atlanta.

“A lot of us just out here communicating, doing business with each other, learning from each other, helping each other along the way,” said White. “Chase helps us navigate through the business space, as far as what directions to go in, what people you need to talk to for banking situations and how you can build your business on a week to week, month to month, year to year basis.”

Entrepreneurs in all kinds of industries flocked to the summit held from October 20-22. More than 1,000 small-business owners attended.