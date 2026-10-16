Former MITB Winner Says Edge’s Original Cash-In Changed WWE Forever

Since its inception at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank briefcase has become a gold mine for WWE stars looking to plant their flag in the main event scene.

Containing a contract that guarantees a championship match of choice at any time, any place (within a calendar year), the Money in the Bank briefcase is one of the most coveted possessions in pro wrestling.

Few people admire its career-altering ability more than Nic Nemeth, known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, who won the prized Money in the Bank briefcase in 2012.

Ever the underdog, Ziggler used the briefcase to capture the World Heavyweight Championship and establish himself as a main event talent.

In an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, Nemeth praised Edge for being the first Money in the Bank winner to showcase the briefcase’s game-changing power.

Nemeth believes that Edge’s inaugural cash-in forever changed the WWE landscape, saying, “The first one, we didn’t know what it was. Edge comes out and he’s standing there with Vince, and he hands him the briefcase. I’m asking, is this how it works? Is this the thing?

“What a great introduction and loophole for people like myself. Because that was the way some people could only ever kick in that door and make it to that real gold circle in Vince’s eyes,” Nemeth told Casino.org.

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Nemeth also said he believes the Money in the Bank should be reserved for rising stars trying to claw their way to the top, not established megastars.

“When you’re already in the gold circle, get the hell out of here. You can show up on a Monday or Friday and go, I’m fighting for that title, and everyone goes, yay! Save that other stuff for us,” Nemeth told Casino.org.

Penta Has World Championship Aspirations

Money in the Bank has largely been a tool to fast-track midcard wrestlers into the WWE elite.

Edge, CM Punk and Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) all experienced a meteoric rise after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Penta, the winner of this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, is determined to experience a similar ascension.

During the Oct. 12 episode of RAW, Penta sent a strong warning to reigning champions, and declared that he will cash in to become a World Champion.

“I fought for every opportunity in my life. Nothing was ever given to me,” Penta told the Brookshire Grocery Arena crowd. “At Money in the Bank, I did it one more time!”

He added, “This briefcase means everything to me. Because now I have the power in my hands. So champs, watch your back. Because you don’t know when, you don’t know where, but when Penta decides to cash in, I will become a World Champion!”

Penta Debuts Tricked-Out MITB Briefcase

Penta didn’t just declare his championship goal; he did it in style.

Over the years, WWE superstars have begun customizing the generic green-and-yellow MITB briefcase with designs that match their own flair and persona.

Naomi had the warning tape briefcase. Edge flashed a Rated-R briefcase. Tiffany Stratton debuted a Barbie-themed briefcase.

Perhaps no design is better than Penta’s “Dinero Del Banco” briefcase, which comes equipped with pyro(!).

Like so many legends before him, Penta could use the tricked-out briefcase to capture his first World Championship.