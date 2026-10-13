RAW Recap: Former US Champion Returns, Oba Femi Rejects Paul Heyman

Fresh off a thrilling Money in the Bank weekend, WWE RAW traveled to Bossier, Louisiana, where chaos ensued between rivals.

Bron Breakker speared Je’Von Evans in half (again), Oba Femi shut down Paul Heyman and the 946 delivered another strong message to The Bloodline.

Let’s recap all the madness from the Oct. 12 episode of RAW.

Oba Femi Rejects Paul Heyman Offer

Oba Femi strutted to the ring Monday at Brookshire Grocery Arena and took a proverbial victory lap after defeating Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank.

Femi mocked Paul Heyman’s previous comments that Bronson Reed would deliver “tsunami after tsunami” to dethrone The Ruler.

The King of the Ring winner laughed off the prediction and stated that he taught Reed the same lesson Brock Lesnar learned at SummerSlam.

Moments later, Paul Heyman entered the ring with a microphone.

Speaking with the utmost respect for Femi, Paul Heyman declared the King of the Ring winner the future of WWE.

Not only that, but Heyman appeared primed to invite Femi into The Vision. However, Heyman was cut short, as Femi grabbed his microphone and chucked it out of the ring.

Femi then threw cold water on any thought of an alliance with Paul Heyman, stating, “With all due respect, I’m not Brock Lesnar. I am definitely not Roman Reigns. Those are Paul Heyman guys. I am an Oba Femi guy!”

Former US Champion Joins 946

The main event showdown between The Bloodline members Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, joined by Solo Sikoa, versus 946 quickly escalated into an all-out war.

Late in the match, 946, consisting of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, were on the verge of losing.

Solo Sikoa had the upper hand on Royce Keys and was prepared to deliver a Samoan Spike.

However, Sikoa was ambushed by the latest member of 946, former United States champion Carmelo Hayes, who began brutalizing Sikoa with a crowbar.

There is strength in numbers, and the 946 just added another prized fighter to its arsenal.

As Royce Keys has stated for weeks, “Ain’t nobody safe.”

Penta Debuts New MITB Briefcase

Donning a sweet leather jacket with his “Cero Miedo” catchphrase stitched on it, Penta entered Brookshire Grocery Arena with a custom Money in the Bank briefcase that honors his heritage and persona.

Penta’s custom briefcase swapped the generic green-and-yellow color scheme for red and black. Plus, instead of “Money in the Bank” being inscribed on it, Penta’s briefcase has “Dinero Del Banco” on the front, the Spanish iteration of the phrase.

Amazingly, Penta’s briefcase also came equipped with pyro, which he flashed in the ring.

Reflecting on his MITB victory, Penta said: “This briefcase means everything to me. Because now I have the power in my hands. So champs, watch your back. Because you don’t know when, you don’t know where, but when Penta decides to cash in, I will become a World Champion!”

Moments later, an injured Je’Von Evans limped to the ring to give the fearless luchador props.

However, Bron Breakker cut the celebration short with a vicious ambush.

Bron Breakker attempted to spear Penta, but Je’Von Evans shoved the Money in the Bank winner out of the way and absorbed the blow instead.

As referees rushed to assist Evans, Breakker, standing on the ramp, could be heard telling Penta, “Good luck cashing in.”

Other RAW highlights include Roxanne Perez defeating WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and Chad Gable retaining the Intercontinental Championship.