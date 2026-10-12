TNA Star “Grateful” After Breaking 89-Year Record

Leon Slater added to his growing legacy at Bound For Glory, becoming the youngest TNA World Champion in history.

Slater defeated Nic Nemeth in the main event of Bound For Glory to capture the TNA World Championship.

The 22-year-old high-flyer is the youngest wrestler to hold World Championship gold in TNA, WWE or AEW.

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After the historic win, Slater said he was “grateful” for the support he’s received along the way to achieving his dream of becoming a World Champion.

“I’m a big believer in manifestation and self-confidence and all of that jazz. I always saw myself with something like this,” Slater said while holding the TNA World Championship. “People have asked me if I’m nervous or if I’m worried. I say no. I feel like everything is happening how it’s supposed to.

“I’m just so grateful. I’m grateful for the people God put me around,” he continued. “Grateful for the environment God put me in.”

Slater concluded, “I could not be prouder to represent Total Nonstop Action!”

Slater made his TNA debut at 18 years old during the promotion’s United Kingdom tour in 2023.

Since then, Slater has become a premier talent in TNA.

The Englishman is a two-time TNA X-Division Champion and the youngest to hold the title. Slater relinquished his second TNA X-Division Championship to earn a shot at Nemeth’s title at Bound For Glory.

Leon Slater Wins TNA World Championship

Leon Slater’s decision to relinquish the X-Division title was worthwhile, as he defeated Nic Nemeth in a gutsy main-event match at Bound For Glory.

Late in the match, Slater survived Nemeth’s Skull Crushing Finale and Famouser in succession, kicking out after a close two-count.

Slater then countered Nemeth’s Sweet Chin Music attempt and planted the former WWE star with a scissor kick.

The 22-year-old then landed a 450 splash on Nemeth. However, he kicked out at the last second.

Leon Slater then went for another 450, but Nic Nemeth got his knees up and rolled him up for a near fall. Nemeth then hit the Danger Zone on Slater, but the England-born wrestler kicked out.

Slater finished the match with a 450 splash to secure a pinfall victory, making him the youngest World Champion in TNA history.

Despite hardly being old enough to drink, Slater has built an impressive resume in his young career.

Slater is a two-time X-Division Champion and previously competed against Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. He has competed with and against several superstar performers, including AJ Styles, Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy.

Slater is expected to appear on the next episode of TNA iMPACT! on Tuesday, Oct. 13, following his historic performance.