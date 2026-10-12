ESPN Drops Ranking Of Nation’s Top Freshmen

Clemson has faced offensive growing pains through the first month of the season, but true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds is earning national recognition for his work under center.

Reynolds earned the No. 22 spot on ESPN’s ranking of college football’s top 25 freshmen, compiled by analyst Billy Tucker, following a trial-by-fire stretch leading the Tigers‘ offense.

Stepping Up Under Pressure

Reynolds stepped into the lineup in Week 2 after starter Christopher Vizzina suffered an injury against Georgia Southern. The freshman helped secure a 22-7 victory over the Eagles before rattling off wins over North Carolina and Cal in his first two career starts.

While Clemson suffered a 41-13 setback against No. 4 Miami at Memorial Stadium, Reynolds continued to show resilience. Facing steady pressure, he completed 29 of 44 passes for a career-high 295 yards despite committing two turnovers as Clemson struggled to convert drives into points.

Tucker highlighted Reynolds’ composure and ability to keep Clemson competitive while managing the unique demands placed on a first-year starting signal-caller.

Room for Growth on the Stat Sheet

While the recognition offers an encouraging sign for Clemson’s future, Reynolds’ overall metrics reflect the steep learning curve of Power Four football.

Through five appearances, Reynolds ranks No. 125 nationally in ESPN’s QBR. Across 128 pass attempts, he has thrown one touchdown pass against three interceptions while averaging 163.2 passing yards per game. He has also absorbed 16 sacks as the Tigers work to stabilize pass protection.