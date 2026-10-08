Blades Brown on Verge of Making Korn Ferry Tour History

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship begins tomorrow, October 8, and Blades Brown has the chance to make history as the Korn Ferry Tour comes to an end for the 2026 season.

Currently No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Brown needs to remain inside the top 20 to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2027 season.

While his current position provides some cushion, only those ranked 12th or better have earned the designation of TOURBound, meaning that they are statistically guaranteed to earn their Tour cards. While the chance is high for Brown, he will still have to perform this weekend in order to secure his spot.

Blades Brown Making History

If Brown finishes the season inside the top 20, he won’t just earn his PGA Tour card. He will also make history in the process. At just 19 years, 4 months and 20 days old, Brown would become the youngest player to earn his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour. A record currently held by Jason Day, who accomplished the feat just days shy of his 20th birthday,

For Brown, making it this far is just the latest milestone of an already impressive year for the teenager. Brown has shown he can compete alongside some of the best players in the world. Back in January, Brown found himself in contention at The American Express, where he played alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Thanks to his impressive display, he got to tee off alongside Scheffler, while likely learning a thing or two along the way.

That week was just a glimpse of the potential Brown has to offer. Now, not even a year later, he is on the verge of earning his PGA Tour card and potentially breaking a record while doing so.

Successful Season

Brown’s growth hasn’t only been on the golf course. He has continued to build his professional side, establishing relationships with several big names this year. Partnerships with FloQast, TravisMathew, Arcis Golf, and Callaway Golf have helped him establish Brown as an emerging young professional athlete.

At just 19 years old, Brown is already grabbing attention for both what he has already accomplished, and for what lies ahead. But, before he can look to the 2027 season, he has to close out the 2026 season. As he heads into the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Blades is likely looking to win, but is certainly aiming to finish inside the top 20 to secure his place on the PGA Tour for next season.

If he can do just that, Brown will leave the Korn Ferry Tour with his PGA Tour card and the knowledge that he surpassed an impressive golfer like Jason Day. For a player like Brown, it would be a fitting way to close out his already successful season.