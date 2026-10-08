Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf Future Takes New Turn After Jon Rahm Decision

LIV Golf is entering a critical period as it attempts to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and establish a new structure for the 2027 season. The league is working with BC Partners on a proposed $300 million financing package while also seeking commitments from its players.

Bryson DeChambeau remains one of the biggest names connected to LIV Golf. The Crushers GC captain has been central to the league since joining and has remained involved as LIV works through its financial and structural changes.

His current contract expired after the 2026 season, putting his future at a critical point as the league prepares for its next phase.

The situation has become more significant following Jon Rahm’s decision not to participate in LIV 2.0. Rahm was one of the league’s biggest stars and had won three consecutive individual season titles since joining in 2023.

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Contract Situation Draws New Attention

Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey reported that lawyers for DeChambeau, Cam Smith, Ben An, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Matthew Wolff, and Harold Varner III sought clarity over their existing LIV contracts during Wednesday’s bankruptcy hearing.

The development came after Sergio Garcia’s request to terminate his LIV contract was granted by the judge overseeing the Chapter 11 case.

LIV also received approval to reject certain executory contracts, including player participation agreements.

Rumsey wrote that “LIV’s motion to be able to reject certain executory contracts, including players’ participation agreements, was granted—but that process will take time to play out.”

The contract issue could be important for DeChambeau as LIV attempts to negotiate the terms of its next version.

He has previously indicated that his future with the league was still being discussed.

In January, DeChambeau told Front Office Sports, “We are negotiating now, and hopefully we can come to a solution where it makes sense for everyone long term.”

The golfer has not announced that he is leaving LIV Golf. His involvement in the contract discussions also does not confirm that he plans to depart.

Attorney Michael Cooley, who represents Smith and other players, also addressed the issue during the hearing.

“I believe that rejection of the contracts would inherently accomplish precisely that, and that post-rejection, my clients and other players should be free to engage in those discussions of plans with third parties,” Cooley said.

LIV’s lawyers were unable to provide a definitive answer on Wednesday. The matter will return at the next hearing on October 14.

DeChambeau’s position is particularly important because he remains one of LIV’s most recognizable players.

With Rahm now set to leave the league in the proposed next phase, the league faces another major test in retaining its top names.

Jon Rahm Confirms He Will Not Join LIV 2.0

Rahm’s decision was confirmed by his lawyer, John Beck of Dentons, during Wednesday’s bankruptcy hearing in New Jersey.

“Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0, as the parties have been referring to it, and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Beck said, according to Front Office Sports.

Rahm and LIV are still discussing a consensual separation agreement.

His lawyer said the parties are in advanced discussions and could submit an agreement for consideration at a later hearing.

Rahm joined LIV in December 2023 and won three consecutive individual season titles. His departure now leaves DeChambeau as one of the league’s most important remaining stars.

At the same time, BC Partners is working toward a new structure for LIV, with players expected to have an ownership role.

The financing package could provide as much as $300 million as the league attempts to move beyond its current bankruptcy proceedings.

For now, Rahm has made his position clear, while DeChambeau’s next move remains unresolved.