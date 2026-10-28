Charley Hull Candidly Announces Major Personal News as LPGA Season Approaches: Exclusive

Charley Hull is known by many golf fans for her viral moment smoking on the course, but the star golfer is opening up about her life away from the course. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports at the on!vitational, Hull candidly revealed being in a dark place in life which led to picking up smoking.

Hull noted that she was using Xanax before eventually moving to smoking as a substitute. The golfer has now turned to nicotine pouches in place of smoking and prescription drugs.

Hull has also been open about her battle with ADHD.

“I had a few stressful things going on in my life, and I got prescribed for some Xanaxes, and I felt like I was getting addicted to Xanaxes,” Hull told Heavy Sports. “And I know they’re very dangerous, because I’ve got a very addictive personality.

“So I threw them in the bin, and I just needed something just to help me a little bit. So that’s when I started vaping and then not long after, that’s when I got my ADHD diagnosis. So I found like I was vaping way too much inside, outside, everywhere because with vaping you can do it anywhere,” Hull continued.

“So then I thought, you know what, I’m gonna stop vaping and I’m gonna start smoking cigarettes. Because if I smoke cigarettes, I’m gonna go outside, have a cigarette and come in and then I’m gonna not do it as much, if you know what I mean.”

Charley Hull Gets Candid on Giving Up Prescription Drugs & Cigarettes

Hull now finds herself in a much better place with both her career and personal life. The golfer has given up smoking and enjoys using the nicotine pouches instead.

“And then it comes to a day where I was very stressed and I was smoking a lot, and I thought you know what, that’s it, I’m done,” Hull continued.

“Made a bet with my friend and I haven’t touched them (since) and that’s when I started the nicotine pouches and that’s helped me, (it) just helps me sometimes,” Hull added.

“I like them and I feel like not everyone’s perfect in life. Like I don’t really drink. I go to the gym. I eat super healthy and so what? You know one bad thing I do in my life is nicotine pouches, but you’ve got to enjoy your life.”

Charley Hull Gained 200,000 Instagram Followers After Viral Smoking Moment

If there is one positive from the smoking saga, the viral moment helped Hull’s popularity surge. Hull recalled learning she went viral for smoking on the course.

“I was on the putting green and Nelly (Korda) and Megan Khang were laughing and saying, ‘Charley have you seen this?,'” Hull explained regarding the viral moment. “I was like no. I was like, oh God what have I done now?

“So I walked over, had no clue what it was about. (They were) like you’ve gone viral for smoking and I said what? I’ve gone viral for smoking? I said, I’ve been smoking for about a year,” Hull continued.

“I was like that’s crazy, I didn’t realize how big it was until I turned my phone on a few days later on my Instagram and I gained about 200,000 followers.”

Charley Hull, Johnny Manziel & Paige Spiranac Headlined On!vitational Tournament at SoFi Center

It has been a significant few weeks for Hull. The star golfer recently announced that she will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Ahead of the upcoming LPGA and WTGL seasons, Hull also competed at the on!vitational tournament alongside other celebrity headliners, including Johnny Manziel and Paige Spiranac.

It proved to be good practice as the tournament took place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida. The same venue will host the upcoming WTGL events.