Fans React to DeChambeau’s Personal Message About Golf Future

Fans are quickly reacting to Bryson DeChambeau’s heartfelt message to the golfing world. A message that included an explanation as to why he joined LIV, what he hopes to see the game become, and his next steps has garnered quite a reaction.

DeChambeau Releases Heartfelt Statement

The golf icon with a larger-than-life personality took to social media on Sunday. He aimed to bring clarity to his future.

He wrote, “I’m not going to rewrite the last four years. I made a decision I believed in, and I’m grateful for what came with it: …” He added, “I believed this game could reach more people, in more places, in a new way. I still believe that. And I gave it everything I had to keep team golf alive.”

He thanked the people who believed in him, the people behind the scenes at LIV, and his teammates. “You gave everything.” He noted, “I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it’s essential to growing the game.”

DeChambeau admitted he’d said some things along the way that didn’t help the cause, then noted, “Whatever comes next, I’ll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me.”

“My passion has been to grow this game. That’s still the goal. Thank you for sticking with me. Together we can all grow this great game we love.”

Fans Are Reacting, And It’s Mixed

The reaction to DeChambeau’s post is polarizing. Some have shown support. Others have called him out. A few people were quite mean.

“Big fan. But don’t wrap yourself in the “for the good of the game” blanket. LIV wanted to change the game, not grow it. No golfer went to LIV because they thought it was good for golf. They went to grow their net worth. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Just own it,” wrote one fan.

“Good on you, Bryson. There’ll be a lot of jealous whingers and complainers about this statement, no doubt; ignore all losers and keep winning,” wrote another.

“You owe no one anything. Keep doing what you feel is right. You have a lot of people supporting you who enjoy your content and how you are making golf fun.”

There are clearly feelings involved for a lot of fans. Many are curious about his next steps. Others don’t seem to care, hoping his decision to jump to LIV will cause him problems.

DeChambeau’s Consistent Theme

Do you believe him when he says his mission is to grow the game? He used that phrase repeatedly in his statement, but not everyone seems to buy the message he’s selling.

If that truly is what matters most, where can he best do this and what is he willing to do to stay in a position where that’s possible? To say the least, the next few months will be intriguing.