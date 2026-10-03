Garrett Clark Makes Emotional Admission During 50 States in 50 Days Visit to Montana

Garrett Clark addressed the elephant in the room for the first time during the Good Good Golf 50 States in 50 Days series. On day five, as the crew was making their way through Montana, Clark spoke to the audience to thank them for their support during a turbulent time for the company.

During that address to fans, he revealed something many fans were wondering but didn’t have confirmation on. Now they do.

Clark Admits Golf Many Courses Wanted Nothing To Do With Good Good Golf

Clark took a second to pause his golf content to speak with the Good Good loyal audience.

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He said, “I want to give a shout-out to all the courses that have hosted us along the way. I think one thing that we haven’t really touched on is that once we obviously went through the stuff that happened within Good Good and online recently, a lot of people were scared to be within a social reach of us, if you will. It is what it is. It happens. I want to give a huge shout-out to all of the courses along the way that are sticking with us, making this happen.”

He added, “50 States in 50 Days was a crazy idea that we had and obviously, with everything that happened recently with Good Good, when we tried to start scheduling things out, a lot of the spots were saying no because they didn’t want us to come out to their course.”

He then named all the courses that they had played up to that point and thanked them for their support. He then said the company was giving a flag to every course along the way, a bit of a thank-you piece of memorabilia.

Why Were Courses Afraid Of Good Goog Golf?

In August 2026, Good Good Golf faced major backlash over a promotional ad for a $650 Callaway driver, in which Clark shoved fellow creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground while reaching for the club. Though intended as a joke, critics said it depicted violence against women.

Both companies apologized, but Callaway ultimately severed ties, pledging $1 million to anti-violence organizations. The fallout spread quickly — Good Good lost its PGA Tour sponsorship, a planned Golf Channel series was canceled, retailers pulled merchandise, and CEO Matt Kendrick and President Joe Flannery exited the company. The controversy cost Good Good Golf significant sponsorship revenue, though public backlash has since cooled.

However, as Clark admits, there are still some who are distancing themselves from the company and any projects they are still undertaking at this time. It might not last forever, but with the incident not even a couple of months old, it’s still too fresh for some.

The series is off to a solid start, with hundreds of thousands of views on each video. Many believe this was the exact right thing to do for Good Good, which was get back to their roots as a content creator company, sponsoring their own videos and pushing out content as much as humanly possible.

There are 45 more days to go in the series, and many are proclaiming that Good Good is back.